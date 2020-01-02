Most Read Posts in 2019

Happy New Year to our readers! We wish you a wonderful 2020 and thank you for reading the blog in 2019. Below is a list of the 20 posts that received the most views in 2019. An interesting observation is that most of these posts relate to developments in international tribunals: the International Court of Justice; the International Criminal Court, the European Court of Human Rights, and also the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the Human Rights Committee. Some of these post focus on specific cases (eg, Chagos and Gambia v Myanmar at the ICJ, Bashir at the ICC, the Burqa Ban cases at the ECtHR/ HRC, Detention of Three Ukranian Naval Vessels at ITLOS), while others focus on broader institutional issues at these courts. The list highlights the attention that was given to the brilliant series of posts by our Contributing Editor, Douglas Guilfoyle, on the problems faced by the ICC, with no less than three of those posts making the top 20 most read posts. From several conversations with key court watchers and officials, I had the sense that those posts were highly influential in crystallising the sense that something needs to be done about what seemed to be impending crisis of confidence with regard to the Court. Google Analytics confirms that the breadth of influence in terms of numbers of readers.

We would like to thank all those who contributed posts in 2019!