This, I think, is worth reposting tonight:

I’ve seen you change the water into wine

I’ve seen you change it back to water, too

I sit at your table every night

I try but I just don’t get high with you

I wish there was a treaty we could sign

I do not care who takes this bloody hill

I’m angry and I’m tired all the time

I wish there was a treaty, I wish there was a treaty

Between your love and mine

Ah, they’re dancing in the street—it’s Jubilee

We sold ourselves for love but now we’re free

I’m so sorry for that ghost I made you be

Only one of us was real and that was me



I haven’t said a word since you been gone

That any liar couldn’t say as well

I just can’t believe the static coming on

You were my ground, my safe and sound

You were my aerial

Ah, the fields are crying out—it’s Jubilee

We sold ourselves for love but now we’re free

I’m so sorry for that ghost I made you be

Only one of us was real and that was me

I heard the snake was baffled by his sin

He shed his scales to find the snake within

But born again is born without a skin

The poison enters into everything

And I wish there was a treaty we could sign

I do not care who takes this bloody hill

I’m angry and I’m tired all the time

I wish there was a treaty, I wish there was a treaty

Between your love and mine.