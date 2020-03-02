Blog Redesign

Our 10-year old blog design has been looking increasingly dated. This is a housekeeping announcement that we are about to launch the new EJIL: Talk! website. This should hopefully all happen tomorrow, without too many technical problems. All of the content will still be there. The blog may be inaccessible for some time while we’re getting ready to go live. There won’t be a new substantive post tomorrow. We do hope you’ll like the new website.

About the Author(s) Marko Milanovic Read Full Dr Marko Milanovic is Professor of Public International Law at the University of Nottingham School of Law. He is co-editor of EJIL: Talk! and a member of the EJIL's Editorial Board. More posts by the Author »

Subscribe to EJIL: Talk! for email updates Email *

Authors Select Author... Aarif Abraham Abdulhay Sayed Abel Knottnerus Abhimanyu George Jain Achilles Skordas Adil Ahmad Haque Adrienne Anderson Agnieszka Jachec-Neale Ahila Sornarajah Akbar Rasulov Alain Pellet Alberto Pecoraro Aldo Zammit Borda Alessandra Asteriti Alessandro Mario Amoroso Alex Conte Alex Hryhorczuk Alex Tinsley Alexa Stiller Alexander Beck and Christopher Kuner Alexander Heinze Alexander Wentker Alexandra Hofer Alexandra Kemmerer Alexandre Skander Galand Alexandros-Cătălin Bakos Alexey Vyalkov Alexia Solomou Alice Donald Alina Cherviatsova Alina Miron Alison Duxbury Alison MacDonald Allehone Mulugeta Abebe Alon Margalit Amichai Cohen & Yuval Shany Amina Adanan Amrita Kapur Anastasios Gourgourinis André de Hoogh André de Hoogh and Abel Knottnerus André Nollkaemper Andrea Bianchi Andrea Kay Bjorklund Andrea Raab Andrea Spagnolo Andreas Buser Andreas Follesdal Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik Andreas Paulus Andreas Zimmermann Andrew Drzemczewski Andrew Lang & Rosie Cooney Angelos Dimopoulos Anil Yilmaz-Vastardis Anna Ventouratou Annalisa Savaresi Anne Peters Anne van Aaken Annick Pijnenburg Annyssa Bellal Antal Berkes Antenor Hallo de Wolf Anthea Roberts Anthea Roberts and Richard Braddock Anton Lovin Anton Moiseienko Antonio Coco Antonios Tzanakopoulos Aris Georgopoulos Arman Sarvarian Arman Sarvarian & Filippo Fontanelli Arman Sarvarian and Rudy Baker Armin von Bogdandy Arron N. Honniball Ashrutha Rai Asier Garrido Muñoz Astrid Reisinger Coracini Aurel Sari Barrie Sander Bart L. Smit Duijzentkunst Basak Baglayan Başak Çali Lorna McGregor Başak Çali Başak Çalı, Lorna McGregor and Ivana Radačić Beatrice Walton Bellinda Chinowawa Ben Batros & Philippa Webb Benedetta Cappiello Benedikt Pirker Benjamin Gumpert Benjamin Nussberger Bernard Hoekman & Petros Mavroidis Bhupinder Chimni Bill Boothby Bing Bing Jia Brad Roth Brendan Van Alsenoy and Marieke Koekkoek Brian Chang Brian McGarry and Josef Ostřanský Brody Greenwald Bruce Broomhall Bruno Gelinas-Faucher Callum Musto Cameron Miles and Surabhi Ranganathan Carlos Esposito Carly Nyst Carmelo Danisi Caroline Foster Carsten Hoppe Carsten Stahn Carsten Stahn and Catherine Harwood Catherine H Gibson Catherine Harwood Catherine Kent, Lorna McGregor, Daragh Murray and Ahmed Shaheed Catriona Murdoch Cecilia M. Bailliet Cedric Ryngaert Chantal Thomas Charles Jalloh Charlie Loudon Charlotte Steinorth Chester Brown Chiara Giorgetti Chimène Keitner Chris O'Meara Chris Stephen Christian Henderson Christian Marxsen Christian Tams Christiane Ahlborn Christina Hioureas Christina Voigt Christine Chung Christof Heyns and Thomas Probert Christopher Gevers Christopher Kuner Christy Shucksmith Chrysa Alexandraki Cian Murphy Ciara Laverty Claire Jervis Claus Kreß Colin Harvey Conor McCarthy Constantin von der Groeben Constantinos Yiallourides Cordula Droege Costas M. Constantinou Craig Eggett Dame Rosalyn Higgins DBE QC Damon Barrett Dan Bodanksy Dan Joyner Daniel Augenstein, Willem van Genugten & Nicola Jägers Daniel Franchini Daniel Møgster Daniel Sarmiento Daniel Thym Daniel Wisehart Daniela Kravetz Daphna Kapeliuk Daphné Richemond-Barak Dapo Akande Dapo Akande & Antonios Tzanakopoulos Dapo Akande & Eirik Bjorge Dapo Akande & Emanuela-Chiara Gillard Dapo Akande & Hannah Tonkin Dapo Akande & Kevin Jon Heller Dapo Akande & Marko Milanovic Dapo Akande & Nehal Bhuta Dapo Akande & Tracey Begley Dapo Akande & Zachary Vermeer Daragh Murray Daria Davitti Dario Piselli Dariusz Kloza Darryl Robinson David A. Gantz David Caron & Esmé Shirlow David Hamer David Keane David Kleimann David Kretzmer David Pusztai David Schneiderman David Testa Deborah Anker Devika Hovell Diane Desierto Diane Desierto, Ian Laird and Frédéric G. Sourgens Diane Marie Amann Dimitris Kontogiannis Dino Kritsiotis Dire Tladi Djemila Carron Dominik Steiger Doreen Lustig Douglas Guilfoyle Dov Jacobs Dov Jacobs and Yannick Radi Dr. Edouard Fromageau Dr. Juan Pablo Pérez-León-Acevedo Dustin A. Lewis Ed Bates Ed Robinson Edoardo G. Vacca Edward Guntrip Efthymios Papastavridis Efthymios Papastavridis Eirik Bjorge Elaine Webster Eleanor Benz Elena Abrusci Elena Baylis Elies van Sliedregt Elif Askin Elina Nieminen Elisabeth Henn Elizabeth Evenson, Balkees Jarrah, Elise Keppler, Juan Pappier, and Param-Preet Singh Elizabeth Prochaska Elizabeth Wilmshurst Elspeth Guild Elvina Pothelet Emanuela Gillard Emeric Rogier Emilie Pottle Emre Turkut Enrico Benedetto Cossidente Eric Fripp Erica Howard Erika de Wet Eugene Kontorovich Eva Brems Evelyne Schmid Eyal Benvenisti Eyal Benvenisti & George Downs Ezequiel Heffes Ezequiel Heffes and Marcos D. Kotlik Facundo Perez Aznar Farhaan Uddin Federica Paddeu Federico Ortino Felipe Rodríguez Silvestre Fenella Billing Fergal Gaynor Fernando Lusa Bordin Filippo Fontanelli Fin-Jasper Langmack Fiona de Londras Former Editors of the ELJ Francesca Capone Francesca Pizzutelli Francesco De Sanctis Francesco Messineo Francesco Montanaro Franck Latty Francoise Hampson and Daragh Murray Frank Berman Franz Christian Ebert Frédéric Gilles Sourgens Frédéric Mégret Frédéric Mégret and Alexandra Harrington Freya Baetens G. Matteo Vaccaro-Incisa Gabriel Armas-Cardona Gabriel Bottini Gabriel M. Lentner Gabriel Swain Gabriella Citroni Gabrielle Holly Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler Gaëtan Cliquennois Gaiane Nuridzhanian Gauthier de Beco Geir Ulfstein Gentian Zyberi Geoffrey Corn George Stafford Geraldo Vidigal Gian Luca Burci Gilbert Bitti Gina Heathcote Giorgi Nakashidze Giovanny Vega-Barbosa Giulio Bartolini Gleb Bogush Gleb Bogush and Ilya Nuzov Gleider Hernández Gleider Hernández and Thomas Liefländer Gloria Gaggioli Gráinne de Búrca Grégor Puppinck Gregory Fox Gregory Messenger Gregory Messenger Greta Reeh Guglielmo Verdirame Güneş Ünüvar Gustavo Prieto Guy Fiti Sinclair Guy Goodwin-Gill Hanna Bourgeois Hannah Tonkin Hannah Woolaver Hannes Jöbstl Hari Sankar Harlan G. Cohen Harold Hongju Koh Harriet Moynihan Hayk Kupelyants Heike Krieger Heko Scheltema Helen McDermott Hélène Ruiz Fabri Helmut Philipp Aust Henning Lahmann Henok Asmelash Henrique Choer Moraes Holger Hestermeyer Iain Brassington Iain Scobbie Iain Scobbie & Catriona Drew Iain Scobbie and Jean d'Aspremont Ian Johnstone Ian Park Ielyzaveta Badanova Ignacio de la Rasilla del Moral Igor Popović Ilya Nuzov Ilya Nuzov and Anne Quintin Inna Uchkunova Inna Uchkunova Oleg Temnikov Irini Papanicolopulu Iryna Bogdanova Iryna Marchuk Isabel Feichtner Isabelle Swerissen, Lisa-Marie Komp and Evelien van Roemburg Isabelle Van Damme Işıl Aral Itamar Mann Iulia Padeanu Iulianna Romanchyshyna Ivana Isailović Jaakko Kuosmanen Jack Wright Nelson Jacques Hartmann Jacques Hartmann and Irini Papanicolopulu Jacques Hartmann and Michael Waibel Jacques Hartmann and Nikolas Feith Tan Jake Rylatt Jakob Cornides James A. Green James Crawford James Hathaway James Kraska James Stewart Jan Eiken Jan Hessbruegge Jan Klabbers Jan Martin Lemnitzer Janina Dill Janja Hojnik Japhet Biegon Jarrod Hepburn Jason Beckett Jason Pobjoy Javier García Olmedo Jawad Ahmad Jaya Ramji-Nogales Jaye Ellis Jean Cohen Jean d'Aspremont Jean d'Aspremont and Iain Scobbie Jean d’Aspremont & Christiane Ahlborn Jean-Baptiste Maillart Jean-Pierre Gauci Jed Odermatt Jefferi Hamzah Sendut Jeffrey Dunoff & Joel Trachtman Jeffrey Kahn Jeffrey L. Dunoff & Mark A. Pollack Jennifer DePiazza Jens David Ohlin Jens Iverson Jeremy Sharpe Jessica Gavron Jessica Howley Jin Woo Kim Joanna Harrington Joanna Nicholson Joanne Neenan Jochen von Bernstorff Jodie Kirshner Johann Justus Vasel Johannes Fahner John Dugard & John Reynolds John Louth John Morijn Jon Bellish Jonathan Cuénoud Jonathan Horowitz Jonathan O'Donohue & Sophie Rigney Jonathan Somer Joost Pauwelyn and Lilliana Andonova Jordan Paust Jorge Vinuales Joris Larik José Alvarez José-Miguel Bello y Villarino Joseph Weiler Joshua Paine Juan Carlos Ospina Juan M. Amaya-Castro Juan Pablo Pérez-León Juan Pappier Jin-Hyun Paik Julia Grignon Julian Arato Julian Lehmann Juliane Kokott Juliane Kokott & Christoph Sobotta Julie-Enni Zastrow Juliette Mcintyre Junji Nakagawa Junteng Zheng Jure Vidmar Jure Vidmar & Craig Eggett Jurij Toplak Justinas Žilinskas Justine Bendel Jutta Brunnée Kai Ambos Kai Ambos & Eneas Romero Kai Ambos, Ezequiel Malarino, Christian Steiner, and Juliana Pavia Karen Alter Karen J. Alter, James T. Gathii and Laurence R. Helfer Kate Birmingham Bontekoe Kate Mitchell Kate Mitchell & Dapo Akande Katharine Fortin Katie Johnston Kayla Winarsky Green Kei Hannah Brodersen and Lysandre Papadopoulos Kenneth Anderson Kevin Jon Heller Kieran Tinkler Kimberley Trapp Kimberley Trapp Koen Bovend’Eerdt Kofi Kufuor Koldo Casla Konstantina Tzouvala Kriangsak Kittichaisaree and Christopher Kuner Kristin Hausler Kristina Daugirdas Kristof Gombeer Kubo Mačák Kubo Mačák Kushtrim Istrefi Kushtrim Istrefi and Emma Irving Larissa van den Herik László Blutman Laura Green Laura Visser Laurence Boisson de Chazournes Laurence Boisson de Chazournes and André Nollkaemper Laurence Helfer Laurent Pech Lauri Mälksoo Lauri Mälksoo Laurie R. Blank Lavanya Rajamani Lawrence Hill-Cawthorne Lawrence Hill-Cawthorne & Dapo Akande Leander Beinlich Leila N. Sadat Leila Nadya Sadat and Douglas Pivnichny Lena Riemer Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Biller Liis Vihul Lionel Nichols Liora Lazarus Liron Libman Lokman B. Çetinkaya Lorand Bartels Lorenzo Gradoni Lorenzo Zucca Lorna McGregor Louise Chappell Lovish Garg Luca Pantaleo and Olivier Ribbelink Lucas Lixinski Lucy Koechlin Luis Valentín Ferrada Luis Viveros Luke Moffett Maiko Meguro Maja Munivrana Vajda Makane Moïse Mbengue and Stéphanie de Moerloose Malcolm Langford Mando Rachovitsa Manuel Ventura & Dapo Akande Marc Bungenberg Marc Schack Marc Weller Marc Weller, Tiina Pajuste, Mark Retter, Jake Rylatt and Andrea Varga Marcelo Kohen Marcin Menkes Marco Benatar & Erik Franckx Marco Bocchi Marco Longobardo Marco Sassòli Marcus M. Payk Margaret Young Margherita Melillo Margot Salomon Maria Cecilia Herrera Maria Gavouneli Maria Issaeva Maria Smirnova Maria Varaki Marie Davoise Marieke de Hoon Marieke de Hoon and Kjersti Lohne Marija Đorđeska Marija Jovanovic Marina Aksenova Marina Brilman Mario Prost Marion Panizzon Marissa Brodney Mark Dell Kielsgard Mark Drumbl Mark Feldman Mark Kersten Mark Lattimer Marko Divac Oberg Marko Milanovic Marko Milanovic and Linos-Alexandre Sicilianos Markos Karavias Markus Wagner Marta Bo Martin Browne Martin Scheinin Martin Trybus Martins Paparinskis Martti Koskenniemi Mary Crock Mary Ellen O'Connell Mary Guest Materneau Chrispin Mathias Holvoet & Dersim Yabasun Matt Brown Matteo Zamboni Matthew Happold Matthew Saul Matthew Waxman Matthias Hartwig Matthias Kettemann Mattias Kumm Mauro Gatti Max Du Plessis Max Du Plessis & Chris Gevers Maya Brehm Meagan Wong Megan Donaldson Melanie Fink Melanie Klinkner & Alexandra Lily Kather Meltem Ineli-Ciger Merel Alstein Merel Ekelhof Micaela Frulli Michael A Becker Michael Fakhri Michael Marrus Michael O'Boyle Michael Schmitt Michael Waibel Michail Risvas Michal Saliternik Micheal Lynk Mikael Rask Madsen Milena Sterio Miles Jackson Milica Kostić Ming-Sung Kuo Miriam Cullen Miriam Ingeson Miroslav Baros Monica Feria-Tinta Mónica García-Salmones Monica Hakimi Monica Hakimi and Jacob Katz Cogan Monika Zalnieriute Moritz Baumgärtel Munira Ali, Lorna McGregor, Daragh Murray, Patricia Palacios Zuloaga, Sir Nigel Rodley, Clara Sandoval, Ahmed Shaheed Mykola Gnatovskyy Natalia Chaeva Natasha Holcroft-Emmess Natasha Simonsen Nathanael Tilahun Ali Natia Kalandarishvili-Mueller Nazila Ghanea Negar Mansouri Nehal Bhuta Nehal Bhuta Neil Walker Nele Yang Neve Gordon Nicholas A. Ioannides Nicholas E. Ortiz Nicholas Tsagourias Nico Krisch Nicolás Carrillo-Santarelli Nicolas Sion and Annyssa Bellal Nicolás Zambrana-Tévar Nicole De Silva Nicole Urban Niko Pavlopoulos Niko Pavlopoulos Nikolaos Ioannidis Nikolaos Sitaropoulos Nikolas Stürchler Nino Tsereteli Noam Lubell Olha Bozhenko Oliver Daum Oliver Windridge Olivier Corten Omri Sender & Michael Wood Or Bassok Orfeas Chasapis Tassinis Ove Bring Pål Wrange Panos Merkouris Paola Limón Parisa Zangeneh Patricia Viseur Sellers Patrick Capps Patrick Kroker & Alexandra Lily Kather Patryk I. Labuda Paul B. Stephan Paul Bradfield Paul Strauch Paula Fischer Paulina Starski Pavle Kilibarda Pedro A. Villarreal Peggy McGuinness and Dapo Akande Peter Danchin Peter Tzeng Philip Allott Philip Leach Philip Leach and Alice Donald Philippa Webb Philippe Sands Pierre Marie Dupuy Pierre Thielborger Pierre-Emmanuel Dupont Piet Eeckhout Pietro Pustorino Po-Hsiang Ou Polina Levina Mahnad Priya Urs Professor Hugh Thirlway Pulat Tacar & Maxime Gauin Rafael Braga da Silva Rain Liivoja Ralph Janik Ralph Wilde Ramona Pedretti Ramute Remezaite Raphael Van Steenberghe Rebecca Barber Relja Radović René Provost Reto Walther Ricarda Roesch Richard Ashby Wilson Richard Collins Richard Dören Richard Goldstone Richard Hoyle Richard Mackenzie-Gray Scott Richard Yorke Rob McLaughlin Robert Cryer Robert Howse Robert Knox Robert McCorquodale Robert McLaughlin Robert Steenkamp Robin Bankel Roger O'Keefe Rogier Bartels Roman Girma Teshome Rumyana Panepinto, Alice Grozdanova & Konstantina Tzouvala Russell Buchan Ruth Brittle Ruth Wedgwood Ruwanthika Gunaratne Ryan Goodman Ryan Mitchell Sadie Blanchard Saeed Bagheri Sahib Singh Sara Kendall & Sarah Nouwen Sarah Cleveland Sarah Fulton Sarah Nouwen Sarah Williams Scarlet Kim Sean Aughey & Aurel Sari Sean Shun Ming Yau Sejal Parmar Seline Trevisanut Senator the Hon. George Brandis QC, Attorney-General of Australia Senem Gurol Seow Zhixiang Sergey Sayapin Sergey Vasiliev Sergio Puig Sergo Mananashvili Serhii Lashyn Seunghyun Sally Nam Shahd Hammouri Shane Darcy Shashank P. Kumar Shiri Krebs Shlomit Wallerstein Sibel Top Simon Chesterman Sina Etezazian Siobhán McInerney-Lankford Siobhán Wills Sir Daniel Bethlehem KCMG QC Sir Nigel Rodley Sofia Poulopoulou Solomon Ayele Dersso Solon Solomon Sondre Torp Helmersen Sophia Kopela Sophie Starrenburg Srinivas Burra Stefan Barriga Stefan Talmon Stephan Schill Stephanie Berry Stephen Allen Stephen Tierney Steven Kay QC Steven R. Ratner Steven Wheatley Stevie Martin Stuart Maslen Stuart Wallace Susan Franck Susan Kemp Sylvia Ngane Talita de Souza Dias Tamar Feldman Tania Singla Tara Van Ho Tarcisio Gazzini Tarcisio Gazzini Taylor St. John Tetevi Davi The Rt Hon Jeremy Wright QC MP Theodor Schilling Theodore Christakis Theodore Christakis and Karine Bannelier Theresa Reinold Thiago Braz Jardim Oliveira Thomas D. Grant Thomas Eder Thomas Gammeltoft-Hansen Thomas Lieflaender Thomas Obel Hansen Thomas Schultz Thomas Van Poecke Thompson Chengeta Tilman Rodenhäuser Tilman Rodenhäuser and Jonathan Somer Timothy McKenzie Timothy Waters Tolga Yalkin Tom Dannenbaum Tom Moerenhout Tom Ruys Toma Galli Tomaso Falchetta Tommaso Soave Tristan Ferraro Ulf Linderfalk Ülkü Sezgi Sözen Umesh Perinpanayagam Umut Özsu Vahagn Avedian Valentin Schatz Valentina Azarov and Chantal Meloni Valentina Azarova Valerie Oosterveld Vaughan Lowe Vera Rusinova Veronika Bilkova Victor Grandaubert Victor Kattan Vidan Hadzi-Vidanovic Viktorija Jakjimovska Vincent-Joël Proulx Virginia Passalacqua Vito De Lucia Vito Todeschini Vivian Kube Vladislava Stoyanova William Underwood Yahli Shereshevsky Yenkong Ngangjoh-Hodu Yishai Beer Yoshimichi Ishikawa Yulia Ioffe Yurika Ishii Yuval Shany Zachary Vermeer Zahra Al-Rikabi Zeray Yihdego Zeynep Elibol and Başak Çalı Zoran Oklopcic