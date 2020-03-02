Blog Redesign

Dear readers,
Our 10-year old blog design has been looking increasingly dated. This is a housekeeping announcement that we are about to launch the new EJIL: Talk! website. This should hopefully all happen tomorrow, without too many technical problems. All of the content will still be there. The blog may be inaccessible for some time while we’re getting ready to go live. There won’t be a new substantive post tomorrow. We do hope you’ll like the new website.
About time 🙂 Good luck with the relaunch!