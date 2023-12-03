Announcements: Workshop on Territory in Law and Politics; CfP Genocide and the Ocean; Modes of Individual Criminal Responsibility Course; CfP Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict; CfP ANZSIL Annual Conference; CfA CILJ; CfP Comparative International Legal Policy; CfP The Biological Weapons Convention at 50; Communities Of Origin and Ownership of Heritage Objects in Africa Lecture; Impact of International Monitoring Mechanisms on Human Rights in the UK; CfP A Union of Crises – In Search of Constitutional Resilience

1. Workshop on Territory in Law and Politics. On 15 December 2023, the Union University Belgrade Law School (Union Law Belgrade) will hold a workshop entitled Territory in Law and Politics. The workshop revisits the topic of territory from different perspectives of political and social discourse, legal and constitutional theory, international and transnational law and national law and policy. Speakers include: James Ker-Lindsay, (University of Kent and LSE), Nebojša Vladisavljević (University of Belgrade), Marko Milanović, (University of Reading), Tatjana Papić, (Union Law Belgrade), Zoran Oklopčić (Carleton University, Ottawa; Union Law Belgrade), Miodrag Jovanović  (University of Belgrade), Violeta Beširević (Union Law Belgrade), Gjyljeta Mushkolaj (University of Prishtina),  Jure Vidmar (Maastricht University), Dimitry Vladimirovich Kochenov (CEU), Antonello Tancredi (University of Milano-Bicocca), Srđan Milošević (Union Law Belgrade), Vladimir Tiutiuriukov (Union Law Belgrade), and Tijana Rečević (University of Belgrade). The workshop programme is available here. Register to attend via Zoom (ana.vladisavljevic {at} pravnifakultet.edu(.)rs).

2. Call for Papers: Genocide and the Ocean – Conceptualising their Relationship. From the drowning of refugees to the deprivation caused by naval blockades to the devastation of coastal areas through climate change and its contribution to patterns of forced migration, questions on the relationship of Genocide & the Ocean are of the utmost concern to today’s international lawyers. Can the current legal definition of genocide be applied or extended to account for these instances of violence? Does the current discourse on genocide systematically marginalise these forms of harm? Are alternative concepts needed to understand the contribution of the ocean to mass human death?  This workshop will take place on 20 March 2024 at the University of Kent. A limited number of travel bursaries will be available for PhD students and Early Career Researchers. Selected papers will be published in a special issue guest edited by Dr Vicky Kapogianni and Dr Eric Loefflad. Those interested in participating should send an abstract of 750 words maximum and a bio of 200 words maximum to Dr Eric Loefflad at e.d.loefflad {at} kent.ac(.)uk, and should specify if they wish to be considered for a bursary, by 15 December 2023. Applicants will be informed of the outcome by 20 January 2024. See here for more information.

3. Understanding Modes of Individual Criminal Responsibility Online Course. The online course on ‘Understanding Modes of Individual Criminal Responsibility’ will be organized on 15 – 17 December by the Siracusa International Institute for Criminal Justice and Human Rights. The course is dedicated to understanding modes of individual criminal responsibility in the context of international criminal litigation. The coordinator is Dr Joseph Powderly, Associate Professor of Public International Law, Grotius Centre for International Legal Studies, Leiden University. The course is designed for recent graduates in Law, Political Science, International Relations, or related fields and young professionals and practitioners within the international legal/political field, but it is open to all those who might be interested to expand their knowledge in the topics targeted. For further information and to register, see here.

4. Call for Papers: The Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict. The Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict is inviting articles for its first issue of 2024. This issue focuses on “Transitional Justice”. Articles focusing on other topics are equally welcome. Contributions can be in English or German and should be approx. 6,000 words (including footnotes). Submissions, including a brief abstract and statement of affiliation should be sent by 15 January 2024 to the Managing Editor of the JILPAC via e-mail: Spyridoula.Katsoni@ruhr-uni-bochum.de. See the full Call for Papers here and the instructions for contributors here.

5. Call for PapersInternational Law – Crisis, Conflict and Cooperation, Australian and New Zealand Society of International Law (ANZSIL) Annual Conference 2024. The Organising Committee invites paper and panel proposals for the 31st ANZSIL Annual Conference, to be co-hosted by the Institute for International Law and the Humanities, at Melbourne Law School, 3 – 5 July 2024. Submissions on a wide range of areas are invited, with a specific focus on the impact of periods of crises on the development of international law and institutions, including questions as to whether the focus on crises has led to conflicts, or renewed cooperation, within the discipline. For the full Call and for the abstract submission process, see here.  In addition, applications are open for the Alice Edwards Breakthrough Researcher Award, designed to assist one or two early career researchers and PhD students to present at the conference, see here for eligibility and benefits.

6. Call for Abstracts: The Cambridge International Law Journal. The Cambridge International Law Journal (‘CILJ’) invites submissions of abstracts of papers to be considered for presentations at the 13th Annual Conference of the CILJ. The Conference will take place at the Faculty of Law of the University of Cambridge on 8 – 9 April 2024. The topic of the Conference is ‘The Intersection of Peace and Sustainability in International Law’. To submit abstracts, see here.

7. Call for Papers: Berlin Workshop ‘Comparative International Legal Policy – National Political Approaches towards International Legal Order’. The Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law, Heidelberg, together with Humboldt University of Berlin, jointly convene this interdisciplinary workshop on 5 – 6 June 2024 to explore the dimensions of states’ international legal policies towards the construction of international legal order. Scholars in comparative international law, the politics of international law and global order, on the role of international legal advisers, International Relations and its subfield of foreign policy analysis — plus further relevant fields — are invited to submit papers for this workshop on change and continuity in states’ policy approaches and perceived ‘roles’ towards the system of international law. Read more here.

8. Call for Papers: The Biological Weapons Convention at 50 – Perspectives on the Past, Present and Future. The Department of Public Law and Public International Law of the Justus-Liebig University Gieβen in the context of CBWNet are accepting paper proposals for an edited volume to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Biological Weapons Convention. The edited volume, provisionally titled The Biological Weapons Convention at 50: Perspectives on the Past, Present and Future will examine selected issues pertaining to the past, present and future of the Biological Weapons Convention. Paper proposals should be no longer than 500 words in length. Submissions should link to one of the three sections. All submissions should be sent by 29 February 2024 together with a CV by email to: Barry.de-Vries {at} recht(.)uni-giessen.de. Find the full call here.

9. CELI’s Annual Lecture Series 2023-24: Communities Of Origin and Ownership of Heritage Objects in Africa. The next event for the Centre for European Law and Internationalisation (CELI)’s Annual Lecture Series 2023-24 has been announced. Prof Enyinna S Nwauche on Communities Of Origin and Ownership of Heritage Objects in Africa: The ‘oba’ and ‘benin’ Bronzes’, will take place on 7 December 2023, 13:00-14:00 UK Time, Online MS Teams Link here. In the aftermath of the recent transfer to the Oba of Benin of the ownership of Benin Bronzes by the Federal Government of Nigeria, European States, museums and other stakeholders have questioned the legality and propriety of the transfer characterizing such transfer as effectively handling significant cultural treasures to an individual. Such opposition has resulted in the rethink and in some cases to the suspension of the return of some of the earmarked return of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. This lecture will consider these issues in detail.

10. Discussion on The Impact of International Monitoring Mechanisms on Human Rights in the UK. The Centre for European Law and Internationalisation (CELI)’s Annual Lecture Series 2023-24, in collaboration with the Human Rights Cluster (School of Law),  is hosting this lecture on 13 December 2023. Time: 12:30-14:00 UK Time. Venue: JGR, room 164 First Floor, Fielding Johnson Building & MS Teams Link here.

11. Call for Papers: A Union of Crises – In Search of Constitutional Resilience. This Conference aims to take stock of the plurality of crises the European Union has experienced; to critically reflect on the differences and commonalities in how the EU and other actors have responded to these crises; and to explore whether a meta-narrative of EU crisis law and governance that transcends the specificities of each individual crisis situation can be developed. The overarching goal of this exploration is to better understand and evaluate the constitutional resilience and the ability of the EU to react to past, present and future crises and disruptions. More specific questions and topics are included in the Call. The Conference will take place at the Faculty of Law, University of Ljubljana on 6-7 June 2024. The Call is open until 31 January 2024. Those, whose abstracts will be selected for the conference will be required to submit a full paper by 30 April 2024. The organisers will strive to publish a selection of the presented papers in a special issue of an international journal or an edited volume. More information can be found here

