Announcements: Vacancy at the International Nuremberg Principles Academy; Custom and International Investment Law Conference; When Blockchain Meets Arbitration Conference

1. Vacancy at the International Nuremberg Principles Academy. The International Nuremberg Principles Academy (Nuremberg Academy), located in Nuremberg, the birthplace of modern international criminal law, is a non-profit foundation dedicated to the promotion of international criminal law and human rights. The Nuremberg Academy is seeking to recruit a Project Officer with a special focus on working on the research project “Length of the Proceedings at the International Criminal Court”. For more information please see here.

2. Conference: Custom and International Investment Law. On 23-24 September 2020 the Washington College of Law will hold a conference on Custom and International Investment Law. The conference will focus on the issues relating to the interaction between customary international law and international investment law, both from a theoretical and a practical perspective. It will bring together leading academics, international judges/arbitrators and other practitioners. The deadline for the submission of abstracts is 1 April 2020. More information can be found here.

3. Conference: When Blockchain Meets Arbitration. This conference, “When blockchain meets arbitration: the birth of decentralised justice” will take place on 31 January 2020 (9am-5 pm). It is organised by the Centre for European Law and Internationalisation (CELI). The conference explores the nascent concept of decentralized justice – that is to say, arbitration on a blockchain. A panel of speakers will discuss the interplay between blockchain and the law by conceptualizing smart contracts as legal constructs, including means to resolve smart contracts disputes. Taking Kleros as a case study, the discussion will then focus on the latest developments in both the theory and the practice of blockchain arbitration as well as its relationship with online arbitration. Bookings can be made here.