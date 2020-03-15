Announcements: UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; CfP Behavioural Approaches in International Law

1. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following lectures to the Lecture Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website: Ms. Gérardine Goh Escolar on “Introduction to The Hague Conference on Private International Law and Its Work” available in English, French, and Spanish. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.

2. Call for Papers: Behavioural Approaches in International Law. A series of workshops at Leiden University and the University of Hamburg will build on the nascent literature that aims to integrate empirical insights regarding the bounded rationality of decision-makers from neighbouring disciplines to the analysis of international law. The first workshop – held at Leiden Law School on 26 November 2020 – will act as a platform at which scholars can outline the conceptual framework for their project, their methodology, and their preliminary findings. The second workshop – held at the Institute of Law and Economics in Hamburg in early summer 2021 – will give speakers an opportunity to gain feedback on a more developed piece of research, which will form the basis of an article. The Call for Papers is available here and the deadline for submissions is 30 March 2020.