1. UK-EU Negotiations for an Agreement on Their Future Relationship: What, How, When, and Why? The City Law School and the Jean Monnet Chair in EU Law would like to invite you to the following panel discussion: UK-EU Negotiations for an Agreement on Their Future Relationship: What, How, When, and Why? 12 February 2020 at 18:30 (City, University of London, C309 Tait Building). This panel brings together experts of unparalleled experience to discuss the negotiation between the UK and the EU for an agreement on their future relationship. Drawing on their insights into negotiating with the EU, they will address questions about both the substance and process of this new episode of Brexit. The speakers include: Chair: Professor Sir Alan Dashwood QC (Henderson Chambers), Sir Ivan Rogers (Former UK Permanent Representative to the EU) Christophe Bondy (Former Senior Counsel to Canada in the Canada-EU CETA negotiations). Welcome: Professor Panos Koutrakos (City, University of London). Attendance is free – please sign up here. The event will be followed by a wine reception.

2. What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Israeli National Election Webinar. The Law Library of Congress will be presenting a webinar, “What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Israeli National Election,” on 27 February at 10:00 a.m. eastern. Information on the webinar and registration instructions appear here . This is part of a new series of webinars by the Law Library on foreign and comparative law. If you have any difficulties registering for the webinar, please call +1-202-707-5080.

3. Stanford Law School Vacancy. Stanford Law School seeks to hire a teaching fellow for the LLM Program in International Economic Law, Business & Policy. The appointment is for a two-year position with the possibility of a third year by mutual agreement, beginning in August 2020. Full details are available here. The deadline to apply is 15 March 2020.

4. Changing Dimensions of Rule of Law: From Theory to Practice. SOAS School of Law is delighted to announce its 12th PhD Colloquium to be held on 10 June 2020 at SOAS University of London. The theme of Colloquium is ‘Changing Dimensions of Rule of Law: From Theory to Practice’. The Committee welcomes abstracts from students addressing the broader theme of Rule of Law. This Colloquium is open to all PhD students irrespective of the stage of research, dissertation or topic. Please send abstracts not longer than 500 words to soaslawphdcolloquium {at} gmail(.)com by 20 February 2020. Submissions sent should be accompanied by a short CV no more than two pages on key research achievements to date (conference presentation, funding, publications etc). For more details please find the detailed call for papers.

5. Women’s Human Rights in the Twenty-First Century Conference, European Court of Human Rights. The European Court of Human Rights in cooperation with the Foundation René Cassin-International Institute of Human Rights invite you to the conference “Women’s Human Rights in the Twenty-First Century: Developments and Challenges under International and European Law”. The conference will take place at the European Court of Human Rights on 14 February 2020 from 9am to 6pm and was organized at the initiative and under the generous sponsorship of Mr. Akamatsu Takeshi, Ambassador and Permanent Observer of Japan to the Council of Europe and Consul General of Japan in Strasbourg. The conference aims to discuss the state of women’s human rights and the challenges to gender equality in the twenty-first century, by looking at the developments in the field of gender equality under International and European Law and before regional courts, particularly the ECtHR. Should you be interested to register or have any questions, please contact: iidh-intern {at} iidh(.)org until 7 February 2020 and please bring your ID on the day of the conference. If you have a Council of Europe badge, please register before 12 February. Further information can be found here.

6. iCourts / Pluricourts PhD Summer School 2020. Building on the success and achievements of eight years of innovative and ground-breaking research of international courts, iCourts (University of Copenhagen) in cooperation with PluriCourts (University of Oslo) hosts the 8th high-level summer school for PhD students working on international law and courts 22 – 26 June 2020. We particularly welcome students who take an interest in the social and political context of international courts and are writing up a PhD thesis that involves an interdisciplinary approach to the study of one or more international courts and a strong focus on methodology. More information can be found here.

7. Frankfurt Investment Law Workshop 2020: ‘Investment Protection, Human Rights, and International Arbitration’. Held on 6 – 7 March 2020, this year’s Frankfurt Investment Law Workshop — co-hosted by Rainer Hofmann (Frankfurt), Julian Scheu (Cologne), Stephan Schill (Amsterdam) and Christian Tams (Glasgow) — will take stock of the interaction between international investment law and human rights. The fundamental question which has dominated the scholarly debate so far remains crucial: How do the two legal regimes relate to each other? Is investment law a threat to human rights, or can it perhaps even facilitate human rights compliance? At the workshop, participants will engage with this general question, but also pursue more specific inquiries, such as the following: What is the relationship between investment protection, and the human rights to food and water? Do investment agreements take account of international workers’ rights? And how do human rights (if at all) affect the process of arbitral dispute resolution? The workshop is open to academics, practitioners and students of investment law and related disciplines. Attendance is free, but subject to registration. If you are interested in participating, please contact Sabine Schimpf <mailto:S.Schimpf@jur. uni-frankfurt.de>, Merton Centre for European Integration and International Economic Order, University of Frankfurt by 21 February 2020. The Programme of this year’s workshop is available here.

8. ILA British Branch Spring Conference. The Annual Spring Conference of the British Branch of the International Law Association will deal with the connection between the law of treaties and the law of international responsibility. The conference ‘Synergy between the Law of Treaties and the Law of International Responsibility’ will be organised and hosted by Queen Mary University of London on the 17 – 18 April 2020. For more information and to book visit the conference webpage.

9. Call for Submission of Abstracts for the Third “International and Comparative Disaster Law Essay Contest”. The contest is co-sponsored by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the American Society of International Law Disaster Law Interest Group (ASIL DLIG), the Jean Monnet Module on “International and EU Law” at Roma Tre University and the International Disaster Law Project (IDL) of the Universities of Bologna, Roma Tre, Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, and Uninettuno. The contest, open to current university students and recent graduates, aims to stimulate creative thinking and analysis about disaster law, from an international or comparative perspective. Submissions not to exeed 500 words.Find out all information here.

10. Sustainable Ocean Project Conference ‘Accommodating Multiple Interests at Sea’. The Sustainable Ocean Project (ERC grant agreement No 639070) is pleased to announce its final conference on ‘Accommodating Multiple Interests at Sea’ to be held in Utrecht on 3 – 4 September 2020. The conference will be structured around four interrelated themes: 1. due diligence as obligation and/or balancing standard; 2. balancing principles in international law interpretation; 3. the role of regionalism in the accommodation of multiple interests; and, 4. the role of state consent and the participation of other actors in international law-making and law implementation. Interested participants are cordially invited to submit abstracts of max. 500 words on these four topics by 30 March 2020 to sustainableocean {at} uu(.)nl.

11. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently launched the Mini-Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website. The Mini-Series is a collection of lectures delivered by leading international law scholars which aims to provide a general overview of the core topics of international law, primarily intended for users with basic or little knowledge of international law. The latest mini-series includes a five part series of lectures by Professor Hélène Tigroudja on “International Human Rights Law” (in French). The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.