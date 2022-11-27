Announcements: The International Criminal Court in Ukraine and Georgia Webinar; International Law and the SAARC Region in Times of Crisis Conference; Junior Fellowships Vacancies; London International Boundary Conference; Justice for Atrocities in Latin America and Europe Event; The Practice of Interpretation in International Law Conference; CfP European Yearbook on Human Rights; 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea Conference; CfP Violent Turns – Sources, Interpretations, Responses

1. The Centre for Law and Social Justice Webinar: The International Criminal Court in Ukraine and Georgia. This webinar will cover the International Criminal Court and its role vis-à-vis the situations in Ukraine and Georgia. During the webinar, Postdoctoral Research Fellow Aloka Wanigasuriya will reflect on the findings from their PhD thesis titled ‘The Impact Conundrum: The International Criminal Court and the Impact of its Interventions in Georgia and Ukraine’, which was successfully defended in May 2022. The webinar will also focus on the ICC’s continued impact in the two countries and how these two situations may have an impact on the Court and the larger international criminal justice project. Aloka will be joined in conversation by Dr. Mark Kersten who is an Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of the Fraser Valley (British Columbia, Canada), a Senior Consultant at the Wayamo Foundation, and a senior researcher at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto. Register here.
 
2. South Asian University Conference on International Law and the SAARC Region in Times of Crisis. South Asian University is hosting a conference on International Law and the SAARC Region in Times of Crisis in the midst of international law issues and challenges thrown up by the developments in the SAARC region and beyond. It aims to provide a platform for international lawyers and academics to exchange views on these developments and offer fresh perspectives. They encourage submissions from early-career academics. The conference will be held at the South Asian University, New Delhi (hybrid). Abstracts are invited that engage with the conference theme, including but not limited to its sub-themes/areas/topics. Abstract submission deadline: 12 December 2022. Conference date: 1 March 2023. For more information, see here.  

3. Junior Fellowships Vacancies: Centre for Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. The newly established Centre for Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences (Kolleg-Forschungsgruppe, KFG) ‘Universalism and Particularism in European Contemporary History’ at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich is seeking to appoint its first cohort of three Junior Fellowships (Postdocs) for the summer semester 2023. The KFG ‘Universalism and Particularism’ investigates universalist and particularist models of order in European contemporary history from the 1970s to the present, with a focus on economic, religious/secular and human rights regimes. For the summer semester 2023, a research focus on religion/secularity in contemporary European history is planned. Applications with other research topics, connected to the overall topic of the KFG, are welcome. Future Calls for Junior Fellowships in other fields will be following every semester. Applications can be submitted until 30 November 2022. The preferred starting date is 1 April 2023. The full announcement can be found here. More information on the KFG can be found here

4. The London International Boundary Conference. Registrations for the London International Boundary Conference (“LIBC”) are now open. In order to register, see here. The LIBC 2022 will provide a multidisciplinary insight into the complex world of international boundary and territorial questions. Like previous LIBC conferences, this year’s convention strives to bring together specialists from international law, the social sciences, history, as well as technical experts to shed light on the debates of the day, emergent challenges and regional hotspots. The fifth London International Boundary Conference will take place on 12 – 13 December 2022. The event will take a hybrid format. The first day of events will take place at the King’s College Stamford Street Lecture Theatre, located south of the river in the Waterloo Campus (127 Stamford Street, London SE1 9NQ) and the second conference day will be held fully online.

5. Justice for Atrocities: Dialogues and Encounters between Latin America and Europe. Dr Marco Longobardo (Westminster Law School) and Dr Juan Pablo Perez-Leon-Acevedo (University of Jyväskylä) organise a 3-part event on Justice for Atrocities: Dialogues and Encounters between Latin America and Europe, 6 -7 December. The first session, online, will focus on National Dialogues & Encounters, and will be enriched by keynote speeches by Professor Paula Wojcikiewicz Almeida (FGV Rio de Janeiro Law School) and Professor Kai Ambos (Georg August Universität Göttingen, Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace). The second session, both online and in person, consists of a masterclass by Professor Philippe Sands (UCL) on Pinochet in London. The third session, online, will focus on Supranational Dialogues and Encounters and will be enriched by keynote speeches by Professor Hélène Tigroudja (UN Human Rights Committee and Aix-Marseille University) and Dr. Fabricio Guariglia (International Development Law Organization and formerly the International Criminal Court-Office of the Prosecutor).

6. The Practice of Interpretation in International Law: Unity, Diversity, and Evolution Conference. The project ‘The Rules of Interpretation of Customary International Law’ (‘TRICI-Law’) and the Department of Transboundary Legal Studies of the University of Groningen are hosting a Conference on ‘The Practice of Interpretation in International Law: Unity, Diversity, and Evolution’ which will take place in The Hague on 1 – 2 December 2022. The workshop will examine current trends in the practice of interpretation in diverse areas of international law. Judge Ineta Ziemele (Court of Justice of the European Union) will deliver the keynote speech. Speakers include renowned experts in general international law, international human rights law, international environmental law, international law of the sea, international criminal law, and international economic law. Please find more details about the programme and registration here. Registration is free, and the event is online. The project has received funding from the European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme (Grant Agreement No 759728).

7. Call for Papers: European Yearbook on Human Rights. The 2023 edition of the European Yearbook on Human Rights will be dedicated to new human rights challenges. It aims at shedding light on the most pressing issues that might impair the enjoyment of human rights in Europe and beyond in the near future. The aim of the special edition is to bring together research about topics that might have not received sufficient attention by academia or in public discourses but which are likely to shape our lives in the near future. Therefore, submissions are encouraged that relate to the identification of new human rights challenges but also to innovative ways and processes to advocate and improve human rights protection for all. Authors will be invited to submit full contributions based on an abstract (max 500 words) that should be send by 18 December 2022. Abstracts should be submitted with a short bio to lisa.heschl {at} uni-graz(.)at. For further information or questions, email philip.czech {at} plus.ac(.)at.

8. 40th anniversary of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea Conference. The Hellenic Branch of the International Law Association is organizing a two-days international conference on 30 November – 1 December 2022 on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The focus of this conference is not on what UNCLOS has been at the last 40 years, but on how it would look like in the next 40 years. Contemporary and future challenges, like those posed by the use of autonomous vessels, climate change, the rise of new threats to maritime security, energy security, sustainable development and the protection of marine biodiversity, efficient dispute settlement, will be discussed by academics and practitioners in this field. The event will be held in hybrid form, with possibility of physical or online attendance via zoom. Register here.
 
9. Call for Papers: Violent Turns – Sources, Interpretations, Responses. The American University of Paris is hosting this conference from 21 – 23 June 2023. The aim of this international conference is to provide researchers with an interdisciplinary platform to investigate and debate the question of contemporary irruptions of political violence and to inquire into the different responses intended to counteract violence. They welcome contributions in all fields, including psychology, political science, anthropology, sociology, history, law, criminology, literature, and communications as well as approaches promoting creative responses to the theme of the conference. Abstracts should be submitted to violentturnsconference@aup.edu by 15 December, 2022. For more information, see the call for papers
