Announcements: The International Criminal Court in Ukraine and Georgia Webinar; International Law and the SAARC Region in Times of Crisis Conference; Junior Fellowships Vacancies; London International Boundary Conference; Justice for Atrocities in Latin America and Europe Event; The Practice of Interpretation in International Law Conference; CfP European Yearbook on Human Rights; 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea Conference; CfP Violent Turns – Sources, Interpretations, Responses – EJIL: Talk!