Announcements: Secondary Rules of Primary Importance in International Law Book Launch; Human Rights and Climate Change Workshop; Thessaloniki Summer Courses; Frontier Clash Panel; International Energy Law Lecture; ECtHR as an Actor Lecture; Dubrovnik Advanced Seminar & Training School; CfP Brawijaya Law Journal; CfP MenschenRechtsMagazin; Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law; Summer Academy on the Continental Shelf; International Nuremberg Principles Academy Vacancy; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law

Written by

1. ESIL Book Launch – Secondary Rules of Primary Importance in International Law. Join on Monday 6 March 2023 at 16:00 CET for a virtual book launch of Secondary Rules of Primary Importance in International Law, edited by Gábor Kajtár, Başak Çali, and Marko Milanovic, the latest volume in the ESIL book series published with OUP, which was published in late 2022. The book focuses on international law’s secondary rules, which despite their less-than-appealing labelling are of primary importance. Secondary rules of international law – such as attribution, causality, the standard of review, and the standard and burden of proof – have been neglected in scholarly literature and have seen fragmented application in international legal practice. Yet their coherent and consistent application is crucial, and helps hold the system of international law together.  The book offers a detailed engagement with these secondary rules, which highlights their cross-cutting relevance, evaluates them from a comparative angle, and investigates how they influence the substantive (‘primary’) rules of international law.  The launch will not rehearse the detailed treatment offered in the book, but introduce its central themes in an informal conversation with editors and contributing authors, animated by members of the ESIL Board, which will make room for questions from interested listeners. Participation is free, but subject to prior registration. This event will be recorded and shared on the ESIL website and ESIL YouTube Channel. See here to register for the event. See here for more information. 

2. Expert Workshop and PhD Colloquium on Human Rights and Climate Change. This workshop and colloquium will take place in Florence on 14 April. Together with PluriCourts (Oslo) and the IUCN World Commission on Environmental Law, the EUI will host an expert workshop and a PhD colloquium on climate change and human rights litigation before regional human rights courts and UN human rights treaty bodies. The list of speakers includes many of the leading international experts in this rapidly evolving field, including: Helen Keller (Zürich), John Knox (Wake Forest University), Gerry Liston (Global Legal Action Network), Sophie Marjanac (ClientEarth), Marko Milanovic (University of Reading), Katie Pentney (Oxford), César Rodríguez-Garavito (New York University), Martin Scheinin (Oxford and EUI), Erik Voeten (Georgetown), Christina Voigt (Oslo), Margaretha Wewerinke-Singh (Amsterdam), and Gentian Zyberi (Oslo). Register here

3. 8th Thessaloniki Summer Courses on International Law and Human Rights: Women, Gender and International Human Rights Law. The Kalliopi Koufa Foundation for the Promotion of International Law and Human Rights organizes the 8th session of the Thessaloniki Summer Courses on International Law and Human Rights from 28 June – 7 July 2023, on the topic of Women, Gender and International Human Rights Law. The summer course will be held in a hybrid format, giving the opportunity for either in person or online attendance. The programme is open to advanced law students, researchers and practitioners. The Faculty of this 10-day intensive course includes the following confirmed speakers: Aristoteles Constantinides (University of Cyprus); Felipe Gómez Isa (University of Deusto); Lina Papadopoulou (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki | Jean Monnet Chair in European Constitutional Law and Culture); Vladislava Stoyanova (Lund University); Natasa Mavronicola (University of Birmingham); Tina Stavrinaki (Utrecht University | UNCERD); Anna-Maria Konsta (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki); Andreas Ziegler (University of Lausanne); Alina Tryfonidou (Neapolis University, Pafos & University of Reading). For more information including registration deadlines, fees and the provisional programme, see here.

4. Panel on Frontier Clash: New Developments in the Application of International Human Rights Law to Armed Conflicts. On 13 March, 5.30pm, the International Law at Westminster (ILaW) research cluster will host a panel on Frontier Clash: New Developments in the Application of International Human Rights Law to Armed Conflicts, with Prof. Yuval Shany (Hebrew University of Jerusalem and former member of the UN Human Rights Committee) and Dr. Anicee Van Engeland (Cranfield University). Dr. Marco Longobardo (University of Westminster) will chair the event. More information and free registration are available here.

5. International Energy Law Lecture. Lecture on Zoom by Professor Maria Gavouneli, entitled ‘International Energy Law’ on Monday 6 March at 6pm GMT as part of the Public International Law Lecture Series co-convened by Dr Emily Jones, Newcastle Law School, Newcastle University and Dr Meagan Wong, Essex Law School, University of Essex. Please see here for more information and to register. 

6. The European Court of Human Rights as an Actor in International Law Lecture. Inaugural International law Lecture by Judge Tim Eicke, Judge, European Court of Human Rights, entitled ‘The European Court of Human Rights as an actor in International Law’ chaired by Dr Meagan Wong. The lecture will take place on 10 March at 5pm-6pm GMT at LTB.3, University of Essex.

7. Dubrovnik Advanced Seminar & Training School: Protection of Victims of Mass Atrocities: War in Ukraine. This Advanced Seminar and Training Course (4 ECTS) will take place in Dubrovnik, IUC from 27 – 31 March 2023, organized by the Faculty of Law in Zagreb in cooperation with COST Action CA18228 Global Atrocity Justice Constellations. The participants will explore and discuss the variety of legal and policy instruments that have been and could be relied upon in responding to the needs of victims of atrocities in general and with particular attention to the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Lectures will also address the topic of possible mechanisms for  prosecution of the crime of aggression and other core international crimes.  More information is available here and the program of the seminar is available here.

8. Call for Papers: Brawijaya Law Journal – Journal of Legal Studies. The editors of the Brawijaya Law Journal: Journal of Legal Studies (BLJ) welcome papers from scholars and practitioners at all stages of their career for the BLJ 2023. This year’s vol 1 (April 2023) focus section will be on “The Discourse of Civil and Political Rights in Theory and Practice”. Next to this, in Part II (October 2023) the BLJ will consider “Current Challenges, Developments and Events in The International Law” (further information for the second volume could be found here). The Paper shall address topics which are currently of relevance in the context of Human Rights, especially in Civil and Political Rights. Similarly, reviews of case-law or practices and developments in the context of International Human Rights are encouraged. Paper shall be around 5000-10.000 words (include footnote and reference). Deadline for submissions is 25 March 2023  (for 1st Volume) and 30 June 2023 (for 2nd Volume), via the website or by email lawjournal {at} ub.ac(.)id. Further information can be found here. The author guideline could be found here. For assistance, email lawjournal {at} ub.ac(.)id

9. Call for Papers: MenschenRechtsMagazin  28,2 (2023). The Human Rights Centre of the University of Potsdam (MRZ) has been publishing the Human Rights Magazine (MenschenRechtsMagazin – MRM) since 1996. For issue 28, 2 (2023) they are looking for contributions in German or English dealing with current issues of universal, regional or national human rights protection. Interested parties can send a one-page abstract by 1 April 2023; a call for full articles will be sent no later than 15 April 2023. The article (30-40,000 characters including spaces and footnotes) must be received in final form by 1 June 2023. A decision on the acceptance of the article will be made no later than 21 June 2023. Publication is scheduled for October 2023. For further information, see here, or contact Theresa Lanzl and Navin Mienert at redaktion-mrm {at} uni-potsdam(.)de.

10. Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law of the American University Washington College of Law, U.S.A: Program of Advanced Studies on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. Registration is now open for this academy, which will run from 29 May – 16 June 2023. In these times of great uncertainty, human rights are at the centre of multiple concerns and discussions in the global community. The Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law today more than ever remains firm and committed to the promotion of human rights. The Program gathers more than 150 participants from more than 25 different countries with different levels of professional experience, all in Washington D.C. for an intensive 3 weeks of full immersion into the world of human rights. In 2023 they will be offering 15 courses in English and Spanish. The deadline to apply to the Program of Advanced Studies on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law is 1 April 2023. The brochure can be accessed here. More information on the courses is here. Apply here. Additional information is available on their website or contact them via email at hracademy {at} wcl.american(.)edu

11. 2023 Summer Academy on the Continental Shelf (SACS). The University of the Faroe Islands and the Centre for International Law (CIL) of the National University of Singapore (NUS) will be co-organizing the 2023 Summer Academy on the Continental Shelf (SACS) from Sunday to Saturday 7 – 13 May 2023 at NUS Bukit Timah Campus, Singapore. SACS is designed for government officials, researchers, practitioners, and advanced graduate students with particular interest for scientific and legal aspects relating to the continental shelf. It will be tutored by judges of international courts and tribunals, members of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, professors of international law and international practitioners with lengthy experiences in continental shelf matters. Applications must be submitted no later than on 17 March 2023. For more information, see here.

12. The International Nuremberg Principles Academy Vacancy. The International Nuremberg Principles Academy is seeking to recruit a Senior Officer. Find more information on their website.

13. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following materials to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law: a lecture on State Silence in International Law, by Ms. Danae Azaria, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Laws of University College London; a resources page for the 2023 editions of the Jean-Pictet Competition; a lecture on The Role of Nuclear Law in the Use of Atomic Energy for Peace and Development, by Ms Peri Johnson, Legal Adviser and Director of the Office of Legal Affairs at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); an Introductory Note on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, New York, 13 December 2006, by Michael Ashley Stein, Visiting Professor at Harvard Law School and Co-founder/Executive Director of Harvard Law School Project on Disability, and Janet E. Lord,  Senior Fellow for Harvard Law School Project on Disability, Senior Legal Advisor, Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and Adjunct Professor of International Law at University of Maryland Carey School of Law. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as an audio podcast on Apple, Google and SoundCloud.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Categories

  • Announcements and Events

    • Tags

  • Announcements

    • Leave a Comment

    Your comment will be revised by the site if needed.

    Comments