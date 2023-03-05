Announcements: Secondary Rules of Primary Importance in International Law Book Launch; Human Rights and Climate Change Workshop; Thessaloniki Summer Courses; Frontier Clash Panel; International Energy Law Lecture; ECtHR as an Actor Lecture; Dubrovnik Advanced Seminar & Training School; CfP Brawijaya Law Journal; CfP MenschenRechtsMagazin; Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law; Summer Academy on the Continental Shelf; International Nuremberg Principles Academy Vacancy; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law – EJIL: Talk!