Announcements: Rosalyn Higgins Prize; UN Peacekeeping Operations Conference; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; Thessaloniki Summer Courses on International Law and Human Rights

1. 2020 Rosalyn Higgins Prize. The Law & Practice of International Courts and Tribunals now invites submissions for the 2020 Rosalyn Higgins Prize. The Rosalyn Higgins Prize is an annual prize which awards EUR 1.000 of Brill book vouchers and a one-year LPICT subscription to the author of the best article on the law and practice of the International Court of Justice, either focusing solely on the ICJ or with the ICJ as one of the dispute settlement mechanisms under consideration. The winning article will also be published in LPICT and made freely available online for ninety days to maximize its dissemination. The deadline for submissions is 30 June 2020. More information can be found here.

2. UN Peacekeeping Operations Conference. Institute of International Law and European Law at the Faculty of Law, Pavol Jozef Safarik University in Kosice is hosting an international conference on ‘UN Peacekeeping Operations – Past and Future Challenges in the 21st Century Conference.’ The conference will provide a forum for international experts and practitioners to critically discuss the past and future challenges related in particular to the UN GA Res. Uniting for Peace, legal and other aspects of the UN peacekeeping force. The event will take place from 21 – 22 May 2020 at the Rectorate of the Pavol Jozef Safarik University in Kosice, Slovakia. Interested authors are invited to register and submit an abstract of an original paper that has not yet been published nor accepted for publication before 15 April 2020. Abstracts must be written in English or Slovak, not exceed 350 words, and should be submitted to the following email address: lucia.bodisova {at} student.upjs(.)sk . The conference fee is 40 Euros. For more information and registration, please visit the conference webpage or contact Lucia Bakosova at lucia.bodisova {at} student.upjs(.)sk .

3. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following lecture in Spanish to the Lecture Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website: Mr. Rafael Prieto Sanjuán on “Crímenes de Guerra”. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.

4. Thessaloniki Summer Courses on International Law and Human Rights. The Kalliopi Koufa Foundation for the Promotion of International and Human Rights Law announces the 6th session of the Thessaloniki Summer Courses on International Law and Human Rights from 24 June – 3 July 2020 in Thessaloniki, Greece, on the topic of “Social Rights in International Law: From Theory to Practice”. The programme is open to advanced law students, researchers and practitioners. Speakers include Manfred Nowak, Fons Coomans (TBC), Zdzislaw Kedzia, Christina Binder, Ralph Wilde, Eric de Brabandere, Christina Deliyianni-Dimitrakou, Aristoteles Constantinides, Karin Lukas, Amaya Úbeda de Torres, Solon Solomon. For more information, please visit here or follow us on Facebook.