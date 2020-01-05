Announcements: International Legal Proceedings Relating to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Event; Trade, Law and Development 12th Anniversary Special Issue

1. International Legal Proceedings Relating to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Event. The University of Westminster is hosting an event on the International Legal Proceedings Relating to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict on 16 January 2020 from 6-8pm. The presentation examines the significance of these initiatives with regard to the international legal standing of the parties and in terms of the addressing substantive legal controversies relating to the conflict. For more information, see here. You can book your place here.

2. Trade, Law and Development 12th Anniversary Special Issue. The Board of Editors of Trade, Law and Development is pleased to announce ‘Trade in Services: A Holistic Solution to New-Found Issues in Trade Law?’ as the theme for its 12th Anniversary Special Issue (Vol. XII, No. 1). The GATS was enforced in 1995, when global dynamics in terms of trade, political and economic relations, development and policies was vastly different from what it is today. This theme has a two-fold objective: analysing existing literature on GATS, while, inter alia, also assessing areas such as education, e-commerce, new regulations, and competition law issues. An illustrative list of the sub-issues under the theme are: Digital Trade & E-Commerce, Brexit issues, the Trade in Services Agreement Negotiations, Impacts on Maritime Trade, etc. Manuscripts may be submitted via e-mail or ExpressO. For further information about the journal please click here. For submission guidelines, please click here. In case of any queries, please feel free to contact us at: editors[at]tradelawdevelopment[dot]com. Last date for submissions is 15 March 2020.