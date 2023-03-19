Announcements: International Law in Courts Talk; CfP International Dispute Resolution Oversight; CfA UN Minority Rights Regime; Criminal Justice and HR E-Learning; CfP Ukraine and International Law; Shamima Begum CELI Lecture; Universal Declaration of HR Conference; Law of Council of Europe Summer School; CfP ILW; CfN Outstanding Achievement Award; CfN ABILA Book Awards; FGV Workshop; Spanish International Legal Podcast; Lund University Vacancy; Treaties & Private IL Conference; CfP International Criminal Justice – EJIL: Talk!