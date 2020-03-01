Announcements: International Criminal Law before Domestic Courts Conference; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; Protecting Common Goods and Values through Domestic Litigation; Changing Dimensions of Rule of Law – From Theory to Practice; Munich Advanced Course in International Law

1. International Criminal Law before Domestic Courts Conference. The Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Human Rights and the University of Vienna are inviting to the international conference on ‘International Criminal Law before Domestic Courts – The role of national criminal justice in the prosecution of core international crimes.’ The conference will provide a forum for leading international experts and practitioners to critically discuss the current challenges and difficulties of international criminal law. The event will take place from 19 to 20 March 2020 at the law faculty of the University of Vienna, Austria. There is no conference fee; the event will be held in English. For more information and registration, please visit the conference webpage.
2. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following lecture to the Lecture Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website: Ms. Emanuela-Chiara Gillard on “Tensions between Sanctions, Counter-terrorism Measures and Humanitarian Action”. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.
3. Protecting Common Goods and Values through Domestic Litigation.
The Interest Group on “Domestic Law and International Law
” of the Italian Society of International Law
(ISIL) has issued a call for papers for a roundtable to be held at the University of Salento (Lecce) on 17 June 2020, on the occasion of the XXV ISIL Annual Conference
on “Common Goods and Values in the International and Supranational Dimensions”. The main aim of the roundtable is to discuss the potential, already expressed or latent, of the strategic use of domestic litigation as a means of protecting goods and values that international law protects in the collective interest. Further information is available here
(in Italian, English and French).
4. Changing Dimensions of Rule of Law: From Theory to Practice.
SOAS School of Law confirms that the deadline for abstracts to be submitted for its 12th
PhD Colloquium to be held on 10 June 2020 at SOAS University of London has been extended to 6 March 2020. The theme of Colloquium is ‘Changing Dimensions of Rule of Law: From Theory to Practice’. Please send abstracts not longer than 500 words to soaslawphdcolloquium {at} gmail(.)com
. Submissions sent should be accompanied by a short CV no more than two pages on key research achievements to date (conference presentation, funding, publications etc).
5. Munich Advanced Course in International Law. The Munich Advanced Course in International Law (MACIL) is a summer school held at Ludwig Maximilian University Munich (Germany) and dedicated to questions of international law. Its next session, entitled “Public International Law under Pressure – Crises, Responses and the Future Role of International Law”, will take place in the first two weeks of August 2020. Seminars will address various issues regarding shortcomings and inherent problems of international law and their possible solutions (e.g. the perceived undermining of the prohibition of the use of force, challenges of climate change and robot warfare, institutional problems of the ICC and the WTO, the question of accountability regarding non-state actors). Students of international law, young academics and practitioners are invited to apply. Deadline for applications is 1 April (early birds) or 1 May 2020. Students who submit their application until 1 March 2020 benefit from a reduced registration fee.