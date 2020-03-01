Announcements: International Criminal Law before Domestic Courts Conference; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; Protecting Common Goods and Values through Domestic Litigation; Changing Dimensions of Rule of Law – From Theory to Practice; Munich Advanced Course in International Law

1. International Criminal Law before Domestic Courts Conference. The Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Human Rights and the University of Vienna are inviting to the international conference on ‘International Criminal Law before Domestic Courts – The role of national criminal justice in the prosecution of core international crimes.’ The conference will provide a forum for leading international experts and practitioners to critically discuss the current challenges and difficulties of international criminal law. The event will take place from 19 to 20 March 2020 at the law faculty of the University of Vienna, Austria. There is no conference fee; the event will be held in English. For more information and registration, please visit the conference webpage.

2. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following lecture to the Lecture Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website: Ms. Emanuela-Chiara Gillard on “Tensions between Sanctions, Counter-terrorism Measures and Humanitarian Action”. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.