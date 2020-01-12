Announcements: Ghent University Vacancy for Predoctoral Researcher; CfP Junior Faculty Forum for International Law; International Conference on Climate Risk and Divestment; Dialogues on International Law Conference

1. Ghent University Vacancy for Predoctoral Researcher. Ghent University currently have a vacancy for a four-year doctoral research project dealing with the legality of extraterritorial/secondary sanctions and the possible judicial and non-judicial remedies for third States to counter such sanctions. Further information is available here.

2. Call for Papers – Junior Faculty Forum for International Law. A call for papers has been issued for the Ninth Annual Junior Faculty Forum for International Law, convened by Dino Kritsiotis (Univ. of Nottingham – Law), Sarah M.H. Nouwen (Univ. of Cambridge/European Univ. Institute), and J.H.H. Weiler (New York Univ. – Law), together with guest conveners Han Liyu and Zhu Jingwen (both of Renmin Law School). The Ninth Forum will be held at the Renmin University of China in Beijing on 29 – 30 June 2020. The deadline for applications is 7 February 2020. The call is here. As with previous years, selected presentations from the Forum will be invited to appear in the European Journal of International Law.

3. International Conference on Climate Risk and Divestment. The University of Bergen, Norway, is hosting a conference on the implications of the Paris Agreement for divestment approaches, metrics, and due diligence on 16 January 2020 from 9am-4pm. The conference builds also on one of the European Green Deal’s thematic areas, sustainable finance, and addresses it with economists, lawyers, jurists, linguists, film directors, and political scientists from the University of Bergen, the Norwegian School of Economics, Frankfurt School of Management and Finance, the University of Oslo, IDDRI Paris, and Columbia University. For more information, see here. You can book your place here (registration, breakfast and lunch free of charge).

4. Dialogues on International Law Conference. The 4th Conference “Dialogues on International Law” will take place at Di Tella Law School (Buenos Aires) on 11 August 2020. The general theme of the conference will be “International Law and Violence”. The keynote lecture will be given by Samuel Moyn (Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence and Professor of History at Yale Law School). Abstracts will be received (maximum 500 words) until 10 February 2020. They should be sent to dialogosDI {at} utdt(.)edu. Selected participants will be notified by 1 March 2020. For further information, see here.