Announcements: Gandhi Research Seminar Series; Conference of the NOVA Centre on Business, Human Rights and the Environment; CfP Cambridge International Law Journal; CfP The Aesthetics of International Law; Chile’s Constitutional Reform in Global Perspective; Change in International Law Workshop; States in Emergency Conference – International Law at a Time of Reckoning; Essex Public International Law Lecture Series; Presuming State Intention from an Unwillingness to Communicate Seminar; CfP Gang-Induced Migration – EJIL: Talk!