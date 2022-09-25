Announcements: Gandhi Research Seminar Series; Conference of the NOVA Centre on Business, Human Rights and the Environment; CfP Cambridge International Law Journal; CfP The Aesthetics of International Law; Chile’s Constitutional Reform in Global Perspective; Change in International Law Workshop; States in Emergency Conference – International Law at a Time of Reckoning; Essex Public International Law Lecture Series; Presuming State Intention from an Unwillingness to Communicate Seminar; CfP Gang-Induced Migration

1. Global Law at Reading: Gandhi Research Seminar Series 2022/23. Global Law at Reading (GLAR) has announced the speakers for the Gandhi Research Seminar Series 2022/23. All of the seminars will take place in-person, and all are welcome. 26 October Professor Duncan French (University of Lincoln) (12:30-13:30 Envisioning Post-Holocene (Anthropocene) Global Commons, Palmer 108, Whiteknights Campus);  9 November 2022 Professor Yuval Shany (Hebrew University) (14:30-15:30 Digital Rights and the Outer Limits of International Human Rights, Palmer 107, Whiteknights Campus); 7 December 2022 Professor Holger P. Hestermeyer (King’s College London) (13:00-14:00 The Unbearable Flexibility of International Law: The (Ab)use of MoUs, Palmer 108, Whiteknights Campus). Speakers in the Spring Term include Professor Philippa Webb (King’s College London), Professor Dapo Akande (University of Oxford), Professor Aoife Nolan (University of Nottingham), and Professor Kimberley Trapp (University College London). Dates and times will be advertised in due course.

2. Second Annual Conference of the NOVA Centre on Business, Human Rights and the Environment (28 and 29 September). The focus of the second annual conference will be on the Draft Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive: Opportunities and Challenges. The conference will take place in Lisbon, in an hybrid format, on the 28 – 29 September 2022. This year’s edition is organised in partnership with the Portuguese Government, the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and IndustryPLMJ and the FCT (Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology). It will count with the participation of the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Heidi Hautala, the EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, the Secretary-General of the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce, João Pedro Guimarães, as well as members of the UN Working Group of Business and Human Rights, members of the Portuguese government, scholars, civil society organisations and businesses. More information can be found here.  

3. Call for Papers: Cambridge International Law Journal. The Editorial Board of the Cambridge International Law Journal invites submissions for Volume 12 (issues to be published in June and December 2023). The Board welcomes articles (6,000–12,000 words, inclusive of footnotes) and case notes that engage with current themes in international law, as well as book reviews on recently published works. Volume 12 Issue 1 will include a special section on ‘Global Security Challenges and International Law’, in collaboration with the European Society of International Law’s Interest Group on International Economic Law. All submissions are subject to double-blind peer review by the Journal’s Editorial Board. In addition, long articles are sent to the Academic Review Board. Submissions can be made at any time. Articles submitted by 30 October 2022 will be considered for Volume 12 Issue 1. For full submission instructions, see here. Submissions may be made for Volume 12(1) here.  Alternatively, blog articles, assessed on a rolling basis, may be submitted here. Further information can be obtained from the Editors-in-Chief at editors {at} cilj.co(.)uk.

4. Call for Papers: The Aesthetics of International Law. The CEU Department of Legal Studies and the ESIL Interest Group on Social Sciences and International Law have announced the call for papers for the 2023 Conference on The Aesthetics of International Law. This cross-disciplinary event, taking place on 12 – 13 May 2023, will bring together scholars wishing to explore various ways to visualize international legal processes in different contexts and across different media. The call for papers is available here

5. Chile’s Constitutional Reform in Global Perspective. This event will take place on Friday 23 September 2022, 14:30h CEST at EBS University Wiesbaden or via Zoom. Chile was a precursor of global constitutionalism when adopting a “neoliberal” constitution under Pinochet in 1980. Social protests in 2019 prompted a unique constitutional drafting process. The proposed new constitution addressed many issues, which lie at the heart of constitutional crises around the world. Its failure in a recent referendum may harbor lessons for constitutional crises and reforms around the world. Presenters: Prof. Jorge Contesse, Rutgers Law School; Prof. Alberto Coddou McManus, Austral University of Chile; Dr. Daniela Arrese, Max Planck Foundation. Discussants: Antonia Baraggia, U Milano Statale; Matthias Goldmann and Jule Halbach, EBS University. RSVP to Kristin.Valerius {at} ebs(.)edu to sign up or get the zoom details

6. Change in International Law: Rules of Change or Changing Rules Workshop. The TRICI-Law project and the Department of Transboundary Legal Studies of the University of Groningen are hosting a workshop on ‘Change in International Law: Rules of Change or Changing Rules?’ which will take place at the Old Court Room, University of Groningen, on 30 September 2022, from 10am to 5pm CEST. More details about the programme and registration can be found here. Registration is free. Both online and in person attendance is available (subject to space limitations). This workshop is part of the project ‘The Rules of Interpretation of Customary International Law’ (‘TRICI-Law’). This project has received funding from the European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme (Grant Agreement No 759728).

7. London Conference on International Law: “States in Emergency – International Law at a Time of Reckoning.” The second London Conference on International Law takes place on London on 10 – 11 October 2022. The event will examine challenges presented by the current global situation, with speakers including Karim Khan QC, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court; Judge Yuji Iwasawa, Judge of the International Court of Justice; Judge Tomas Heidar, Vice-President of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea; Miguel de Serpa Soares, UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and UN Legal Counsel; and Sally Langrish, Legal Adviser and Director-General at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Further information, including details on how to register, can be found on the London Conference website.

8. Essex Public International Law Lecture Series. The Convenors of the Essex Public International Law Lecture Series (Dr Meagan Wong and Dr Emily Jones) are hosting the Opening Lecture for the 2022-23 academic year, entitled “International Adjudication in Times of Crisis” by Professor Marcelo Kohen, Emeritus Professor of International Law, Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Secrétaire général de l’Institut de Droit international and candidate to the International Court of Justice for the 4 November 2022 election. The lecture is on Monday 10 October, Zoom at 6pm BST. Registration available here.

9. Hybrid Seminar: Presuming State Intention from a State’s Unwillingness to Communicate. On 3 October 2022 at 01:00 pm (CET), Bocconi University will host Danae Azaria in conversation with Roger O’Keefe and Lorenzo Gasbarri. Find more information and the link to attend the event here. No previous registration is required.

10. Call for Presentations: Gang-Induced Migration – Challenges and Perspectives from Social Science and International Law’. The SYLFF Mikrokolleg on Forced Migration of Ruhr-University Bochum is welcoming presentation proposals and participant registrations for the ‘Gang-Induced Migration: Challenges and Perspectives from Social Science and International Law’ conference, which will take place at the Ruhr-University (in Bochum and online) on 17 – 18 November 2022. The conference will bring together academics and practitioners from the perspective of Social Science and International Law for an interdisciplinary discussion on the connection between gangs and forced migration. To submit a presentation proposal of up to 500 words (by October 16, 2022), to apply for a travel grant as a speaker or member of the UNIC Network, or to register as a participant, use this registration form. Further information can be found in the detailed Call for Presentations and the event’s flyer. For questions, refer to ganginducedmigration {at} rub(.)de.

