Announcements: Football Feminism Symposium; Litigating Obligations Erga Omnes and Erga Omnes Partes before the ICJ; Conference on International Fisheries Law; Cambridge International Law Conference; Conference on Human Rights for the Planet; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law

1. Symposium: Football Feminism – Global Governance Perspectives. The Jean Monnet Center for International and Regional Economic Law & Justice at NYU School Law will host a two-day symposium – Football Feminism: Global Governance Perspectives – on 24 – 25 February 2020. The symposium will bring together scholars and practitioners from around the world to critically examine the transnational system of governance that regulates football (soccer) through the lens of gender. The presentation and discussion of interdisciplinary research (works-in-progress) on this topic aims to elucidate the operation of discrimination in and through the structures, rules, and practices of football governance; to assess various understandings of, and approaches to, advancing gender equality in this context; and to contemplate innovative ideas for feminist reform or reimagination of an increasingly complex and globalized system of significant social, economic, and political import. Further information is available here.

2. University of Westminster Panel on Litigating Obligations Erga Omnes and Erga Omnes Partes before the ICJ. On 18 February 2020, 5.30pm, the University of Westminster will host a panel on “Litigating Obligations Erga Omnes and Erga Omnes Partes before the ICJ: The Gambia v. Myanmarand Beyond” with Eyal Benvenisti (Cambridge), Maria Irene Papa (Sapienza), Ulf Linderfalk (Lund) and Marco Longobardo (University of Westminster). The event is organised by the International Law at Westminster (ILaW) research cluster in cooperation with ILSA at Westminster Chapter. More information can be found here. Free registration is available here.

3. Conference on Persistent and Emerging Challenges in International Fisheries Law. On 10 – 12 September 2020 a conference entitled “Persistent and Emerging Challenges in International Fisheries Law” will be held in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands. The conference is co-hosted by the University of the Faroe Islands and the Law of the Sea Institute of Iceland and gathers together 32 strong panelists, including judges of international courts and tribunals, prominent professors of international law, well established practitioners and young promising scholars. The Conference will focus on challenges that emerge and those that persist in international fisheries law, including IUU related matters, institutional mechanisms in RFMOs, jurisdictional aspects in regard to fisheries disputes, substantive aspects in regard to disputes on the conservation and management of transboundary fish stocks, trade related measures with respect to fisheries resources and fisheries related matters concering BBNJ. Visit the website for more information.

4. Annual Cambridge International Law Conference International Law and Global Risks: Current Challenges in Theory and Practice. Registration for the Ninth Annual Cambridge International Law Conference ‘International Law and Global Risks: Current Challenges in Theory and Practice’ is now open. To register, please visit the Conference webpage and complete the registration form. The Conference will platform cutting-edge scholarship on international law and its response to some of the most pressing and complex issues facing humanity: from the vast and multiple impacts of climate change, to the threat of nuclear proliferation, to the regulation of risk in cyberspace, outer-space, and in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction. The Conference will also examine the concept of risk and its place in the theory and practice of international law. How can international law help to manage regional and global risks? And what theoretical and practical challenges must be overcome in order to maintain and strengthen international rule of law?

5. Conference on Human Rights for the Planet. Clean environment is a precondition to the enjoyment of human rights. Climate change, loss of biodiversity, depletion of natural resources and chemical pollution bring new challenges for society, Governments and the European Court of Human Rights. How will the Court take account of these issues when interpreting the ECHR in future cases relating to the environment? Meaningful answers to this question call for a general and conceptual reflection on the role of international human rights tribunals in reviewing Member States’ efforts to comply with their obligations under the environmental law to mitigate and adapt to the effects of the climate crisis and to stop nature’s degradation. The High Level Conference “Human Rights for the Planet” will be held on 9 April 2020 on the premises of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. The conference aims at facilitating a debate between the Court’s Judges, as well as practitioners and academic experts in the fields of international environmental law and human rights. Details and registration can be found here.

6. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following mini-series to the Mini-Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website: Ms. Philippa Webb on “Consular and Diplomatic Relations”. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.