1. Diversity on the International Bench Public Lecture Series on Women’s Voices. The SNF-funded project “Diversity on the International Bench: Building Legitimacy for International Courts and Tribunals”, led by Professors Neus Torbisco-Casals and Andrew Clapham (Graduate Institute), has launched a monthly public lecture series on “Women’s Voices in the International Judiciary”. The series aims to reflect on the lack of diversity in the international judiciary — especially gender diversity. The lectures will run from March 2021 until Spring 2022. The fourth lecture will feature Catherine Marchi-Uhel, the first head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria established by the UN General Assembly on 21 December 2016. Everyone is welcome to register here.

2. Munich Advanced Course in International Law Summer School. The Munich Advanced Course in International Law (MACIL) is a summer school held at Ludwig Maximilian University Munich (Germany) and dedicated to questions of international law. Its next session, entitled “Coping with Natural Disasters, Climate Change and Pandemics: The Role of International Law”, will take place from 19 – 23 July 2021 as online-course. Seminars will focus on the legal framework provided by international law and how it can contribute to preventing, mitigating and solving the arising problems during global catastrophes and humanitarian challenges. Students of international law, young academics and practitioners are warmly invited to apply. Deadline for applications is 1 June 2021.

3. Summer Seminar on ‘Transnational Law: New, Old, or Borrowed?’ The Erik Castrén Institute on International Law and Human Rights is organising its annual summer seminar this year online from 23 – 27 August 2021. The 32nd summer seminar on ‘Transnational Law: New, Old, or Borrowed?’ is open to students, researchers and professionals. The programme contains lectures by Nehal Bhuta (University of Edinburgh), Mariolina Eliantonio (University of Maastricht), Poul Kjaer (Copenhagen Business School), Karen Knop (University of Toronto), Jan Klabbers, Martti Koskenniemi and Päivi Leino-Sandberg (University of Helsinki) as well as Mikael Rask Madsen (Univerity of Copenhagen). For programme and registration details see the Helsinki summer seminar blog 

4. Online U.S.-German Summer Law School in International and Comparative Law. The Faculty of Law at Justus-Liebig-University Giessen organizes in cooperation with Marquette University and University of Wisconsin (USA) the Summer Law School for the thirteenth time, which in 2021 will be held online. The lectures of which the participants can choose two will be: International Economic Law & Business Transactions; Business Ethics and Human Rights Law; Comparative Constitutional Law; International Intellectual Property Law (Monday to Thursday, 90min/course). In addition to that there is a weekly yoga class and an optional German language course. Various social events are offered to the participants on Fridays. Program Date: 17 July – 14 August 2021. More Information can be found online.

5. House of Wisdom Podcast – New Episode. In the newest episode of the House of Wisdom podcast, Professor Mohammad Shahabuddin (University of Birmingham) joins Aniq Ahmed and Dr. Deepak Mawar to discuss the release of his book- Minorities and the Making of Postcolonial States in International Law – to discuss the western oriented nature of international law and how this has affected ethnic minorities such as the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the Rakhine Buddhists in Bangladesh. The podcast is here as well as on spotifyapplegoogle podcast and many more podcast platforms.

6. New International Law podcast: Borderline Jurisprudence. Başak Etkin (Univerité Paris II Panthéon Assas) and Kostia Gorobets (University of Groningen) launched a philosophy of international law podcast “Borderline Jurisprudence”. The podcast focuses on jurisprudential and philosophical issues of international law, international legal theory, and critical engagements with international law. The first episodes, already available on all major podcast platforms, featured conversations with Prof. David Lefkowitz (University of Richmond) on “International Law and Jurisprudence”, Dr. Ntina Tzouvala (Australian National University) on “Critique and International Law”, and Prof. Adil Haque (Rutgers University) on “Morality and International Law”. Episodes come out twice a month.

7. Call for Abstracts: PluriCourts Research Conference on Compliance Mechanisms. PluriCourts has issued a call for abstracts on the topic of “International Courts versus Compliance Mechanisms: Comparative advantages of non-compliance mechanisms and complaint procedures.” Contributions will be published in an edited volume by Cambridge University Press (tbc) or a special edition of a legal journal (tbc). This project is administered by Prof. Dr. Christina Voigt. The deadline for submission of abstracts is 30 June 2021. To learn more and apply, see here

8. Call for Papers: Indian Journal of International Law. The Indian Journal of International Law (IJIL) is a quarterly journal, an internationally refereed publication. The Editorial Board (EB) of IJIL invites submissions for Volume 61, Number 1, which is due to be published in December 2021. The EB welcomes long, in-depth articles and short articles, notes and commentaries, case note, recent development on any aspect of public or private international law. The EB particularly encourages submissions that are relevant to the developing countries, Asian and African approaches to International Law and India. Notes and commentaries should be between 3,000 – 7,000 words. Articles from 8,000 – 15,000 words. The closing date for submissions is 15 August 2021. Contributions must be original unpublished works. Manuscripts must be in compliance with the IJIL guidelines. Submissions should be provided in English, and delivered by email to the Editor-in-Chief/Managing Editor at indianjournalinternationallaw {at} gmail(.)com. See more details.

9. HCCH 1970 Evidence Convention and Remote Taking of Evidence by Video-link Webinar. Singapore-based Asian Business Law Institute (ABLI) and the Permanent Bureau of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) are accepting registrations for their joint webinar on HCCH 1970 Evidence Convention and Remote Taking of Evidence by Video-link to be held on 1 June 2021, from 4pm to 5:15pm (Singapore time). This event will discuss the practical challenges of the cross-border taking of evidence, as well as possible solutions to further facilitate cross-border proceedings in the coming years, including the use of video-link technology for the taking of evidence abroad under the 1970 Evidence Convention. For more information or to register, see hereFor a 10% discount for registration, use promo code “ABLISG” and select ticket category “ABLI Founding Partners” before checking out.

10. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL). The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following materials to the Historic Archives of the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law: An introductory note by Judith Gardam on the Protocols Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949; and the procedural history of the Agreement governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, 1979.

11. Call for Papers: JWIT Special Issue – International Investment Law and Climate Change. Hélène Ruiz Fabri (Max Planck Institute Luxembourg for Procedural Law), Stephan Schill (University of Amsterdam), and Sandrine Maljean-Dubois (Aix-Marseille University) have announced a Call for Papers for a Special Issue of The Journal of World Investment & Trade on ‘International Investment Law and Climate Change’. Interested authors should submit extended abstracts by 15 June 2021 by email to <jwit {at} mpi(.)lu>. A digital workshop where participants can exchange comments on drafts will take place on on 18 – 19 November 2021. The deadline for final drafts will be at the end of February 2022. For details, see here

12. Call for Submissions: Melbourne Journal of International Law. The Editors of the Melbourne Journal of International Law (‘MJIL’), Australia’s premier generalist international law journal, are now inviting submissions for volume 22(2). The deadline for submissions is 1 July 2021. MJIL is a peer-reviewed academic journal based at the University of Melbourne and publishes innovative scholarly research and critical examination of issues in international law. Submissions and inquiries should be directed to law-mjil {at} unimelb.edu(.)au. For more information, please see here

13. Call for Submissions at ‘asia blogs’ for the Second Edition of the Symposium on Development Aid: Charity, or an Oppressive Tool of Inequality?’ This Symposium is the extension of its first edition and invites papers from scholars from the Global South and elsewhere who are interested in critical international law scholarship on development aid, with the ultimate goal of finding reformative solutions that will ensure self-reliance of the Global South. Interested scholars can contribute to the Symposium within the deadline of 20 May 2021. The details  for contributing to the blog can be found here

14. Passion and International Law of War Scholarship. The Essex Public International Law Lecture Series is hosting the following event: Passion and International Law of War Scholarship. Professor Naz Khatoon Modirzadeh, Harvard Law School. Monday 10 May, 5pm UK time. For more information and to register for this event, please see here.

15. International Nuremberg Principles Academy Vacancies. The International Nuremberg Principles Academy is currently looking for a Senior officer (as a parental leave cover for 12 months, starting 1 July 2021) and a Project Officer (for 2 years). For more information see here: Job Offers and Calls for Tenders: International Nuremberg Principles Academy (nurembergacademy.org).

16. A Seat at the Table – Why Inclusivity Matters in Global Governance: Zoom Panel Event. The Director’s Office and the International Law Programme at Chatham House will be hosting a panel event via Zoom on 10 May 13.30-15.00 BST entitled ‘A seat at the table – Why inclusivity matters in global governance’

