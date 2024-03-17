Announcements: Colonial Legacies in Public Law Masterclass; Annual T.M.C. Asser Lecture; CfP Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; International Investment Contracts Workshop; CfP Double Standards and International Law; Effectiveness of Human Rights Seminar; Research Methods Workshop; University of Göttingen LL.M; CfP Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict; CfP Technology and International Criminal Justice; CfP 20 Years in the EU; CfP Limits of Positive Obligations in Human Rights Law; CfP Hellenic Branch of the International Law Association

1. Colonial Legacies in Public Law: Histories, Theories, Pitfalls and Potentials Masterclass. The next Max Planck Masterclass with Professor Philipp Dann is now open for applications (deadline 17 April). The Masterclass on “Colonial Legacies in Public Law: Histories, Theories, Pitfalls and Potentials” will take place on 17-20 June 2024 at the Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law in Heidelberg, Germany. More information can be found here.

2. Annual T.M.C. Asser Lecture : Connection in a Divided World – Rethinking ‘Community’ in International Law. Professor Fleur Johns, an expert on international law and on the role of automation and digital technology in global legal relations, will deliver the 9th Annual T.M.C. Asser Lecture on 25 April 2024 in the Peace Palace in The Hague. She will explore the concept of ‘community’ in today’s international law, especially in the context of humanitarianism. As technology has radically changed the ways in which we connect, communicate, share values with each other, exercise power, and engage in conflict, the concept of ‘community’ in international law is once more in contention. For more information, see here.

3. Call for Papers: Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Conference. The Common Good Foundation in partnership with The Jersey Law Commission is hosting a conference in St. Helier, Jersey, on 12 July 2024 focusing on economic, social and cultural rights. CGF, in particular, is interested in advancing discussions on minority rights and ESCR. More information can be found here

4. International Investment Contracts: Concept, Features, Contexts Workshop. On 6 December 2024, the Inland Norway University will organise a workshop, ‘International Investment Contracts: Concept, Features, Contexts’ in Lillehammer. The workshop aims to gather scholars and practitioners interested in exploring – theoretically, doctrinally, empirically, comparatively, critically, and otherwise – the nature of international investment contracts in different contexts and its implications for elaborating transnational standards. The deadline for submitting abstracts is 30 March 2024. Contact person is Yuliya Chernykh, yuliya.chernykh {at} inn(.)no. Further details are available here

5. Call for Papers: Double Standards and International Law. This event will take place on 15-16 July 2024, organised by Berlin-Potsdam Research Group on the International Rule of Law: Rise or Decline? and Harvard Law School’s Program on International Law and Armed Conflict. Double standards are ubiquitous within the study and practice of international law. Examples abound as states speak abstractly about the need for accountability and their commitment to international law but in practice act inconsistently, for example, in applying human rights standards, combatting transnational and international crimes, or making and enforcing the rules that govern trade and development. This workshop seeks to foster debate about how double standards are expressed within international law and enhance understanding of how evidence of double standards impacts perceptions and practice. The call is available here.

6. Seminar on the Effectiveness of Human Rights in a Multilevel Legal Order Under Threat?  Radboud University is organising a seminar prior to the inaugural lecture of Prof. dr. Jasper Krommendijk (professor of Human Rights Law) on 19 June 2024 in Nijmegen. During this seminar various practitioners, academics and judges will reflect on the ways in which (inter)national human rights norms and institutions have been effective and how they can continue to be. Speakers include Petra Bárd (CEU/ RU), Ineke Boerefijn (NHRI), Yvonne Donders (University of Amsterdam & UN Human Rights Committee), Janneke Gerards (Utrecht University),  Merel Hendrickx (PILP), Miriam Kullman (Utrecht University & European Committee of Social Rights), Kushtrim Istrefi (Utrecht University & Venice Commission), John Morijn (University of Groningen), Hanneke Palm (Staatscommissie rechtsstaat), Floris Tan (MFA) and Marc de Werd (University of Amsterdam & Amsterdam court of appeal). Attendance is free of charge. For the programme and registration, see here

7. Research Methods in Fundamental Rights Workshop. The Centre for Fundamental Rights at the Hertie School has announced the 2024 edition of the Annual Workshop on Research Methods in Fundamental Rights. This year’s workshop will take place over 3 full days and will encompass 8 masterclasses, research presentations by the participants as well as a keynote talk by Prof. Joseph Weiler. The workshop offers doctoral and early career researchers the opportunity to expand their knowledge and understanding of research methodology and methods in the field of fundamental rights and to better design and execute their research. It is organised as a series of masterclasses, which cover a range of methods: doctrinal, comparative, empirical, and normative research methods. The workshop also enables participants to present and receive feedback on their research design. The workshop will take place  from 10 – 12 June 2024, at the Hertie School, Berlin. The full call is available here. Application deadline is 20 March 2024. 

8. University of Göttingen International Law LL.M. The Göttingen Master of International Law (GOMIL) is accepting applications for its inaugural academic year. GOMIL is a one-year master’s degree program, offered in English. It is designed to provide a deeper understanding of legal rules and standards of interstate relations and aims to prepare students for careers involving international law and policy. Deadline to apply is 1 May 2024 and classes begin on 1 October 2024. Apply online or e-mail gomil[@]uni-goettingen.de for more information.

9. Call for Papers: Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict. The Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict is welcoming articles for its second issue of 2024. This issue focuses on “Businesses in International Humanitarian Law”. Articles focusing on other topics are equally welcome. Contributions can be in English or German and should be approx. 6,000 words (including footnotes). Submissions, including a brief abstract and statement of affiliation should be sent by 15 July 2024 to the Managing Editor of the JILPAC via e-mail: Spyridoula.Katsoni@ruhr-uni-bochum.de. See the full Call for Papers here and the instructions for contributors here.

10. Call for Papers: Technology and the Changing Landscape of International Criminal Justice. The European Society of International Law (ESIL)’s Interest Group on International Criminal Justice has issued a call for papers for a hybrid workshop titled ‘Technology and the Changing Landscape of International Criminal Justice’. This workshop will take place both online and in-person in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday 4 September 2024, immediately prior to the ESIL 2024 Annual Conference. The deadline for submissions is Thursday 11 April. Find the call and further details here.

11. Call for Papers: 20 Years in the European Union in Terms of Law and the Era of Sustainability. This conference is intended to build on previous conferences held on the anniversary of the Slovak Republic’s accession to the European Union in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Contributions should therefore focus on assessing the impact of the EU on various areas of national law, specifically addressing topics related to the implementation of the European Green Deal and related legal acts and policies of the EU, the aim of which is the transformation of all areas of the economy towards sustainable development with the lowest possible impact on the environment and climate. The conference will take place within the framework of the grant project APVV No. 20-0576: “Green Ambitions for Sustainable Development (The European Green Deal from the Perspective of International and Domestic Law).” Registration for the conference is possible until 15 April, here. The working language of the section focused on European law is Slovak, the section focused on aspects of the European Green Deal will be in English. Along with registration, it is necessary to submit an abstract of the contribution, not exceeding 500 words, and pay a conference fee of 50 euros. This fee covers working materials, publication of the contribution, and refreshments during the conference. The conference’s output will be a peer-reviewed electronic proceedings of scientific papers. Final versions of contributions must be submitted by 15 June. For any questions,  contact Mgr. Lucia Bakošová, PhD at lucia.bakosova {at} upjs(.)sk.

12. Call for Papers: From Protection to Coercion – The Limits of Positive Obligations in Human Rights Law. This Workshop will take place on 3-4 October, in Lund, Sweden, organized by Dr Vladislava Stoyanova, Associate Professor, Lund University, Faculty of Law, and Dr David McGrogan, Associate Professor, Northumbria Law School. For details, see here.  

13. Call for Papers: The Hellenic Branch of the International Law Association. The Hellenic Branch of the International Law Association is organising the 81st Biennial International Law Conference in Athens, Greece 25 – 28 June 2024 on ‘International Law in a Fluid World’ / ‘Le droit international dans un monde en mouvement’ and has launched a Call for Papers on 4 specific angles of the general Conference theme. See more information here.

