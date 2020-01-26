Announcements: CfS Hague Yearbook of International Law; Customary IHL Research Fellow Vacancy; CfP Ethiopian Yearbook of International Law; Democracy and Information Warfare Conference; Conference on ICC’s Contribution to the Development and Enforcement of IHL

1. Call for Submissions: Hague Yearbook of International Law. The Hague Yearbook of International Law is now receiving submissions for its Volume 31, due to be published at the end of 2020. The Hague Yearbook of International Law is an internationally recognised journal with a wide-ranging and in-depth focus on various issues of international law. It aims to offer a platform for review of new developments in the field of international law. In addition, it devotes attention to developments in the international law institutions based in the international City of Peace and Justice, The Hague. Submissions on any issues of public or private international law in either English or French language are welcomed. Selected papers will be subject to peer-review before publication. As a general guide, most published papers are around 15,000 words, but shorter and longer pieces may also be accepted. Submissions should follow the OSCOLA style guide and should be sent to hagueyearbook {at} gmail(.)com before 15 April 2020.

2. Customary IHL:Research Fellow – International Humanitarian Law. In the framework of the co-operation between the ICRC and the British Red Cross to update the practice collection of the ICRC’s study on customary international humanitarian law (IHL), the ICRC and the British Red Cross seek to recruit for the position of a researcher in the customary IHL research team based in Cambridge/UK. To apply, and for details about the position, please visit the British Red Cross website. For further information, please see here and here. The closing date for applications is 16 February 2020. Interviews will take place during the week commencing 9 March 2020.

3. Call for Papers: Ethiopian Yearbook of International Law. The Ethiopian Yearbook of International Law (EtYIL) is a peer-reviewed academic book series that focuses on international, regional comparative legal and policy matters that most concern developing countries more generally and Ethiopia and (the Horn of) Africa specifically. The Yearbook has recently been independently evaluated and included in Scopus. We are pleased to invite interested scholars to consider submitting long or short articles, current development pieces, case reports and book reviews for consideration for the fifth (2020) volume of the Yearbook (submission guidelines and other details available here). Submission deadline for this volume is 30 November 2020. We would like to hear your potential ideas and topics at ethiopianyearbook {at} gmail(.)com .

4. The Institute for Digital Law Trier Conference on Democracy and Information Warfare – An International Law Perspective. The Institute for Digital Law Trier is pleased to announce the international conference on “Democracy and Information Warfare – An International Law Perspective” organized by Thomas Burri (University of St. Gallen) and Antje von Ungern-Sternberg (University of Trier), which will be held on 14 – 15 May 2020 in Trier, Germany. The informational influence on democracy has so far only been the subject of a domestic discourse. The conference aims to broaden the discussion and bring international law into the picture and focuses on informational pressure and its influence on democratic processes. Speakers will include Eyal Benvenisti (University of Cambridge), Heike Krieger (Freie Universität Berlin), Silja Vöneky (University of Freiburg). Abstracts for papers should be submitted by 30 January 2020 through email to lsvonungern {at} uni-trier(.)de. More information about the conference and the call are available here.

5. ESIL Conference on the ICC’s Contribution to the Development and Enforcement of International Humanitarian Law. An ESIL supported conference called ICC´s Contribution to the Development and Enforcement of International Humanitarian Law will be held at the Law Faculty of Palacky University Olomouc on 21 – 22 May 2020. Several distinguished experts have already confirmed participation in the conference (ICC Vice-President Robert Fremr, prof. Daniel Thürer and others). The conference is organised by the Centre for International Humanitarian and Operational Law which was established jointly by the Palacký University Faculty of Law and the Czech Armed Forces to interconnect academia with practice. Call for papers is still open. For more information, see here or here.