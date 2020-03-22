Announcements: CfS Cambridge International Law Journal; CfC Human Rights Council Advisory Committee

1. Call for Submissions – Cambridge International Law Journal: The Editorial Board of the Cambridge International Law Journal (CILJ) is pleased to invite submissions for Volume 9(2), to be published in December 2020. The Board welcomes long articles that engage with the timely theme of the Ninth Annual Cambridge International Law Conference, ‘International Law and Global Risks: Current Challenges in Theory and Practice’. Further information about the theme is available here. All submissions are subject to double-blind peer review by the Journal’s Editorial Board. In addition, long articles are sent to the Academic Review Board, which consists of distinguished international law scholars and practitioners. Articles must be submitted by 11:59 pm on 11 May 2020 (BST).

2. Call for Contributions – Human Rights Council Advisory Committee on Current levels of Representation of Women in Human Rights Organs and Mechanisms. The Human Rights Council Advisory Committee has extended its deadline to 29 May 2020 to receive contributions and inputs from relevant stakeholders, including Member States, international and regional organizations, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the special procedures, national human rights institutions, civil society and academic institutions, for its report on Current levels of representation of women in human rights organs and mechanisms. This is a great opportunity to contribute to the debate on improving gender balance in international courts and organs. In June 2019, the Human Rights Council adopted Resolution 41/6, in which it requested the Advisory Committee to prepare a report, in close cooperation with the Working Group on Discrimination against Women (WG) and the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, on current levels of representation of women in human rights organs and mechanisms such as the Advisory Committee, the treaty bodies and the special procedures established by the Human Rights Council. The Rapporteur of the Advisory Committee leading the drafting of the report is Professor Elizabeth Salmon from Peru. For more information on the Resolution and the questionnaire to guide contributions and views, click here.