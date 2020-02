Announcements: CfP Yearbook on International Investment Law and Policy; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; ITLOS Training Programme; An EU Global Magnitsky Act? A RENFORCE Expert Dialogue; CfP 2020 Environmental Crimes Conference

The Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment ( CCSI ) is pleased to announce a call for papers for the 2019 edition of the Yearbook on International Investment Law and Policy . The Yearbook is published by Oxford University Press (OUP) in hardcopy, as an ebook, and as part of OUP’s Investment Claims online service. The Yearbook monitors current developments in international investment law and policy. We welcome submissions for Part Two of the Yearbook, which includes analyses of central thematic issues in the contemporary discussions on international investment law and policy. All papers must be original texts and are subject to double-blind peer review. Original contributions to be considered for publication in the Yearbook are accepted on a rolling basis until 28 February 2020; please send submissions to Lisa Sachs ( lsachs1 {at} law.columbia(.)edu ). Interested authors are encouraged to send their contributions, along with an abstract and table of contents, to Lisa Sachs. Footnotes should conform to guidelines available here . Further details can be found on CCSI’s website

