Announcements: CfP Yearbook on International Investment Law and Policy; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; ITLOS Training Programme; An EU Global Magnitsky Act? A RENFORCE Expert Dialogue; CfP 2020 Environmental Crimes Conference

1. Call for Papers: The Yearbook on International Investment Law and Policy (2019 Edition). The Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment (CCSI) is pleased to announce a call for papers for the 2019 edition of the Yearbook on International Investment Law and Policy. The Yearbook is published by Oxford University Press (OUP) in hardcopy, as an ebook, and as part of OUP’s Investment Claims online service. The Yearbook monitors current developments in international investment law and policy. We welcome submissions for Part Two of the Yearbook, which includes analyses of central thematic issues in the contemporary discussions on international investment law and policy. All papers must be original texts and are subject to double-blind peer review. Original contributions to be considered for publication in the Yearbook are accepted on a rolling basis until 28 February 2020; please send submissions to Lisa Sachs (lsachs1 {at} law.columbia(.)edu). Interested authors are encouraged to send their contributions, along with an abstract and table of contents, to Lisa Sachs. Footnotes should conform to guidelines available here. Further details can be found on CCSI’s website.
2. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following mini-series to the Mini-Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website: Mr. Jorge E. Viñuales on “Law of State Responsibility” available in English and Spanish. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.
3. ITLOS – Nippon Foundation Capacity Building and Training Programme 2020-2021. The ITLOS-Nippon Foundation Capacity-Building and Training Programme on Dispute Settlement under UNCLOS, July 2020 – March 2021, to be held at ITLOS (Hamburg, Germany), is welcoming applicants until 3 April 2020. For more information see the flyer and website.
4. An EU Global Magnitsky Act? A RENFORCE Expert Dialogue. The ‘Magnitsky seminar’ is organized by the RENFORCE Building Block “EU Values in International Trade” at Utrecht University. It will address the EU’s plan to launch the preparatory work for a global sanctions regime to address serious human rights violations which will be the European Union equivalent of the so-called Magnitsky Act of the United States. It will take place on 7 April 13:30 – 17:00 in the Academy Building, Utrecht University (Domplein 29, Opzoomerkamer). More information can be found here.
5. Call for Papers: 2020 Environmental Crimes Conference, Jersey UK. The 2020 Environmental Crimes Conference will take place in Jersey, UK on 1 – 2 October. It invite law academics, researchers, and those who are practicing in the field to submit abstracts related to climate justice, indigenous issues related to environmental abuse and exploitation, corporate accountability, and environmental trafficking related issues. More information can be found here.