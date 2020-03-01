Announcements: CfP Institutionalization of Climate Security; Database on International Law in Belgium Courts; Athens PIL Discussion Group; SAPLawC’22; Young European Law Scholars Conference; CfP Journal of International Peace and Organization; CfP Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law; International Moot Court Competition; CfP International Law Association Conference; Nuremberg Academy Series; CfA Competition and IP in the Digital Markets; CfA Secretariat of the Global Law Assembly; Kathmandu Writing Competition – EJIL: Talk!