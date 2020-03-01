Announcements: CfP Institutionalization of Climate Security; Database on International Law in Belgium Courts; Athens PIL Discussion Group; SAPLawC’22; Young European Law Scholars Conference; CfP Journal of International Peace and Organization; CfP Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law; International Moot Court Competition; CfP International Law Association Conference; Nuremberg Academy Series; CfA Competition and IP in the Digital Markets; CfA Secretariat of the Global Law Assembly; Kathmandu Writing Competition

Written by

1. Call for Papers: The Institutionalization of Climate Security. The ESIL Interest Group on International Organizations have announced a call for abstracts for their Workshop on The Institutionalization of Climate Security, that will take place as a side-event to the 2022 ESIL Research Forum in Glasgow. The abstract submission deadline is midnight 31 January 2022. For more details on the call and how to submit a paper see here.

2. Ghent Rolin-Jaequemyns International Law Institute Database on International Law in Belgium Courts. The Ghent Rolin-Jaequemyns International Law Institute (GRILI) has launched a new database on ‘International Law in Belgian Courts’ (ILBC), providing summaries (ENG), full-text judgments, coupled with a search engine, for Belgian judgments on issues of public international law. Content will be added on a rolling basis. See here for further information.  

3. Athens PIL Discussion Group. On 12 January at 18.00-19.30pm (Athens time zone, EET) join the Athens PIL Discussion Group for their inaugural discussion with Professor Dire Tladi on: “The Second Reading of the ILC’s Draft Conclusions on Peremptory Norms”. The moderator is Professor Photini Pazartzis, whislt the convenors are Dr. Nikolaos Voulgaris and Dr. Efthimios Papastavridis. Research Coordinator is Ms. Matina Papadaki. Zoom & Athens PIL, Akadimias 47, 3rd floor.  Register and book a ticket here. Livestream the event on the Athens PIL Facebook page here.

4. SAPLawC’22. The first SAPLawC’22,  to be held virtually on 25 – 26 November 2022 aims to bring together research scholars working in the area of legal issues that are of concern within South Asian countries. The purpose of the Conference is to encourage young research scholars to present their research before a panel of academic experts and to receive valuable feedback for further research. The Conference welcomes submissions by postgraduate law students, who currently follow LL.M., M.Phil. and PhD research degree programmes affiliated to institutions within South Asia. The thematic areas of the Conference will be centred around legal issues of relevance to South Asia. The contributors may frame topics that broadly fits in the thematic areas for submissionSee here for detailed information.

5. 5th Annual Young European Law Scholars Conference. The 5th annual Young European Law Scholars Conference (YELS) will be held on 3 June 2022, at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, and is co-organised by King’s College London, UK. Young scholars of European law (i.e. all scholars who have not yet secured a full professorship) are invited to come together and discuss reforming the European Union’s principal Treaties. Further information on this years conference can be found here. The Call for Papers is available here.  

6. Call for Papers: Journal of International Peace and Organization / Die Friedens-Warte. The editorial board of the Journal of International Peace and Organization is inviting articles for its second issue of 2022. Under the topical focus of ‘Resilience’ from the Perspective of Law and Political Science this special issue aims to bring together approaches from law and political science that shed light on resilience in times of profound global challenges. They are looking for 3 – 5 contributions in English or German from any area of peace research addressing the special issue topic. The deadline for submissions is 1 May 2022. See the full Call for Papers here and the instructions for contributors here.

7. Call for Papers: Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, American University Washington College of Law, United States. The Human Rights Essay Award, sponsored by the Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law at American University Washington College of Law, seeks to stimulate the production of scholarly work in international human rights law. The topic of the 2022 Award is “Climate Change and Human Rights: Impacts, Responsibilities, and Opportunities.” Participants have the flexibility to choose any subject related to this topic, however, the scope of the essay must directly relate to this year’s topic. International human rights law for this purpose can be understood to include international humanitarian law and international criminal law. Two winners will be awarded — one for submissions in English and one for submissions in Spanish — with a full scholarship to complete the Certificate of Attendance or Diploma in the 2022 Program of Advanced Studies on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law which will take place from 30 May – 17 June 2022. The deadline to enter submissions is 31 January 2022. This competition is open to lawyers around the world with a law degree. For additional information or any questions, visit the website or email humanrightsessay {at} wcl(.)american.edu

8. Remembering S.P. Sathe: 16th International Moot Court Competition 2021-2022. The 16th International Moot Court Competition 2021-2022 will be conducted from 10 -12 March 2022. Every year, Professor S. P. Sathe Foundation, set up by the Indian Law Society, organizes three events at ILS Law College, Pune. The three events are: a Memorial Lecture, a Conference, and a Moot Court Competition. In keeping with the tradition, this year’s broad theme is “Climate Change”.  Maximum 32 teams shall participate in the Competition on first come first basis. Further information can be found here

9. Call for Papers: International Law Association British Branch Spring Conference. On 29 April 2022, the University of Surrey will host the annual Spring Conference in hybrid mode on the theme of ‘International Law and Climate Change’. The Conference will feature a mixture of invited and selected speakers on the following panels: impact of rising sea levels on migration and Statehood; climate change and international trade and investment law; human rights and climate change; and, litigating on climate change. The organising committee invite abstracts of no more than 300 words from academics and practitioners on any of these panels to be sent by 1 February 2022 to: ilaconference@conference.surrey.ac.uk. Full details of the call and the conference, including the list of speakers by invitation and the modes of attendance, are provided on the conference website. The conference date is 29 April 2022. Submission Deadline is 1 February 2022.

10. The Fifth Volume of the Nuremberg Academy Series ‘The Past, Present and Future of the International Criminal Court’ is out now. The International Nuremberg Principles Academy has published the latest volume of the Nuremberg Academy Series, entitled ‘The Past, Present and Future of the International Criminal Court’, edited by Alexander Heinze and Viviane E. Dittrich. The volume provides a broad perspective on the International Criminal Court’s development over time and explores some of its topical issues, achievements, challenges and critiques. The authors portray the establishment and development of the Court (‘past’), critically engage with its successes and challenges (‘present’) and draw conclusions on its achievements and way forward (‘future’). It includes forewords by the President of the International Criminal Court and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Trust Fund for Victims. For more information and to download the e-book see the Nuremberg Academy website.

11. Maastricht University’s Call for Abstracts: Competition and IP in the Digital Markets. This call for abstracts invites participants to submit a detailed abstract. The paper can concentrate on any aspect of competition, including the recently introduced ECN+ Directive and IP laws. The paper, can for example, focus either on competition law or on IP law or consider the two areas of law simultaneously. Papers discussing the economics of IP and competition law are also encouraged. Policy papers looking at the interplay between IP, competition and regulation, such as the proposed Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act and the role of patent and competition law in the FRANDly (Fair, Reasonable and Non-discriminatory) SEP (Standard Essential Patents)  debate are also welcome. More information is available here. For any queries, interested participants may send an email to k.tyagi {at} maastrichtuniversity(.)nl.

12. Call for Abstracts: The Secretariat of the Global Law Assembly. The Secretariat of the Global Law Assembly has declared a Call for Abstracts for the 2nd Edition of the Global Law Assembly Conference (GLACON) 2022 to be held on 29 – 30 January 2022. The abstract must not exceed 500 words in length and must not be less than 200 words in length. Deadline for submission of abstracts is 15 January 2022. Abstracts with name, affiliations and contact details should be emailed to to executive@globallawassembly.org. Upon selection of abstracts, authors will be requested to present their papers during the Conference and also submit their full papers by 30 June 2022. These papers will be published in Volume 2, Issue 2 of the Indic Journal of International Law. More information can be found here. For any queries reach out to executive@globallawassembly.org.

13. Kathmandu School of Law Review 2nd International Research Paper Writing Competition. Kathmandu School of Law Review is organizing the 2nd International Research Paper Writing Competition on the theme “Contemporary Issues in Migration Law”. The top three research papers will receive prize money and a certificate of recognition. Last date to submit the research paper is 3 January 2022. The competition guideline can be found here. In case of queries, one can contact: irpwc.kslr {at} gmail(.)com. The website of Kathmandu School of Law Review can be checked for official notices.

 
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Categories

  • Announcements and Events

    • Tags

  • Announcements

    • Leave a Comment

    Your comment will be revised by the site if needed.

    Comments