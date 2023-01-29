Announcements: CfP Comparative Constitutional Law in the Global South; CfP Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict; CfP Journal on the Use of Force and International Law; CfP The EU and Interpretation of Customary International Law; BIICL Training Programme; Global Governance, Democracy and Human Rights School; Legitimate Aims and Ulterior Purposes in International Human Rights Law; Climate Change Law and Litigation Event; CEILA Annual Lecture; Refugee and Migration Studies Summer School

Written by

1. Call for Papers: Fall 2023 Works-in-Progress Workshop – Comparative Constitutional Law in the Global South. Columbia Law School invites submissions for a works-in-progress workshop in comparative constitutional law. The workshop, convened with the support of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Fund at Columbia Law School (the “Ambedkar Fund”), will focus on themes that are linked to the theory and practice of constitutionalism in the Global South. They welcome, for example, papers that study the challenge of democratization and of democratic stability; that address the problems of weak state capacity and state failure; that consider the relationship between economic growth, welfare, and constitutionalism; that explore shifts in regulatory approaches and institutions as countries progress and develop; and so forth. Interested scholars should submit an abstract (roughly two pages) by 1 March 2023, to Ms. Bree Adesanya at aadesanya {at} law.columbia(.)edu. Successful applications will be notified by 15 April and draft papers (roughly 10,000–15,000 words) should be submitted by 1 August. The workshop will be held on 20 – 21 October 2023, at Columbia Law School in New York. The Ambedkar Fund will cover reasonable travel and accommodation costs for presenters. For more information, see here

2. Call for Papers: Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict / Humanitäres Völkerrecht (JILPAC / HuV). The Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict is inviting articles for its first issue of 2023. This issue focuses on “gender identity and sexual orientation in international law”. Articles focusing on other topics are equally welcome. Contributions can be submitted in English or German to lisa.cohen {at} rub(.)de. The deadline for submissions is 15 February 2022. See the full Call for Papers here and the instructions for contributors here.

3. Call for Papers: Journal on the Use of Force and International Law. The Journal on the Use of Force and International Law (JUFIL) attracts contributions both from scholars writing on the general nature of the law in the area of jus ad bellum and those examining particular uses of force or developments in this field of law. The Journal is published in English. However, it is open to submissions from anywhere in the world, from writers of whatever background, writing on any topic related to the jus ad bellum. Submissions will be double-blind peer reviewed. The deadline for submission is 28 February. More information can be found here.

4. Call for Papers: The European Union and Interpretation of Customary International Law Workshop. The TRICI-Law and EUDIPLO projects are organising a Workshop in Groningen on 28 of April 2023. The Workshop aims to examine the interpretation of customary international law within and by the EU. This will be done by taking a dual perspective: 1. An outside-in perspective in which they analyse how CIL has been and is being interpreted in the EU legal order and which choices are made by the legislator and the judiciary; and, 2. An inside-out perspective in which specific interpretations of customary international law by the EU may find their way into the global debates and lead to further clarification, development and/or even possible modification of the existing rules. Those interested in submitting an abstract are invited to do so by the 24 of February 2023, and to also consult TRICI-Law’s findings here, which describe what is meant by interpretation of customary international law.  For further instructions (abstract word count; CV etc.), see the call for papers here.

5. BIICL Training Programme: Spring 2023. The British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL) has launched its programme of training courses for spring 2023. The programme will cover foundations of public international law, public international law in practice, law of the sea, climate change law, WTO Law, aviation law and business and human rights. Each course is convened and taught by BIICL’s own team in collaboration with external partners, combining academic expertise with practical experience in these fields of law. Discounts for group bookings and individual members of BIICL are also available. A limited number of scholarships are available for each course to enable participation from individuals who cannot otherwise join the courses, and for people from communities that are currently under-represented in the legal community. More information can be found on the BIICL website.

6. Rio School on Global Governance, Democracy and Human Rights. Applications open until 5 February 2023. The Rio School course is an activity of the FGV Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence, with the support of the European Union Erasmus+ Programme, aimed at expanding knowledge on universal and regional international organisations’ practices on global governance. The lectures provide an understanding and critical analysis of such organisations and the European Union’s institutions, their decision-making process, and challenges to their external action strategy and goals in Latin America.  The first edition of the course will occur from 1 March – 14 June 2023, on Wednesdays, from 3:50pm to 5:30pm (GMT -3h), in person at the FGV’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro (Praia de Botafogo, 190) or online (Zoom Platform).  Apply here.

7. Legitimate Aims and Ulterior Purposes in International Human Rights Law Workshop. On 2 June 2023, the Centre for Fundamental Rights at the Hertie School is hosting a workshop on the Legitimate Aims and Ulterior Purposes in International Human Rights Law in Berlin. The workshop, co-organised by PluriCourts (Oslo) and the Academy for European Human Rights Protection (Cologne), aims to explore this issue in light of recent global jurisprudential developments, in particular those of the European Court of Human Rights, and the pressing contemporary challenges to democracy and the rule of law. The workshop is open to both established and early-career scholars and practitioners, including advanced PhD students. It welcomes submissions from researchers of human rights law and fundamental rights as well as inter-disciplinary researchers, encompassing political philosophy, political science, sociology and anthropology. Apply via  fundamentalrights[at]hertie-school[dot]org by 15 February 2023. The full call is available here.

8. Climate Change Law and Litigation: States’ Obligations under International Law Event. The Católica Research Centre for the Future of Law and the University of Turin are organising a joint event with the European Society of International Law on “Climate Change Law and Litigation: States’ Obligations under International Law”. In the light of the current litigation-shift – visible in the cases brought before the ECtHR or the advisory opinions requested to the ITLOS and the IACtHR – the conference aims to discuss what are the climate change-related obligations of States and non-State actors under international law, as well as what is the role and prospective impact of litigating against States or corporations. The organisers encourage the participation of scholars and practitioners in the fields of climate change law and litigation, as well as from any legal field akin or impacted by climate change events. The conference will take place in Lisbon (Portugal), in-person, on 24 May 2023.

9. CEILA Annual Lecture 2022-23 with Professor Martti Koskenniemi. The Centre for European and International Legal Affairs (CEILA), Queen Mary University of London, and the Sheffield Centre for International and European Law will co-host an event with Professor Martti Koskeneimi and Professor Nicholas Tsagourias.  The event will take place online and in person at Queen Mary University of London on 8 February at 5pm, and will be followed by a drinks reception.  Full details and the link for registration can be found here

10. The Refugee and Migration Studies Summer School. The Refugee and Migration Studies Summer School, organised by RMSHub in cooperation with the Harvard FXB Center for Health & Human Rights, successfully completed its first year. They are now preparing the 2023 edition. This Summer School in Refugee and Migration Studies consists of an intensive three-week program run in Athens, Nafplion, and Lesvos that combines lectures, seminars, and fieldwork. The multidisciplinary curriculum draws upon the legal, political, medical, and communication aspects of the phenomenon of migratory flows. Applications are now open. More information can be found on the website

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Categories

  • Announcements and Events

    • Tags

  • Announcements

    • Leave a Comment

    Your comment will be revised by the site if needed.

    Comments