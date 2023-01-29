Announcements: CfP Comparative Constitutional Law in the Global South; CfP Journal of International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict; CfP Journal on the Use of Force and International Law; CfP The EU and Interpretation of Customary International Law; BIICL Training Programme; Global Governance, Democracy and Human Rights School; Legitimate Aims and Ulterior Purposes in International Human Rights Law; Climate Change Law and Litigation Event; CEILA Annual Lecture; Refugee and Migration Studies Summer School – EJIL: Talk!