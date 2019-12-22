Announcements: CfP Colloquium on International Investment Law & State Capitalism; Emile Noël Fellowship Program; CfS Melbourne Journal of International Law

1. Call for Papers – ESIL supported Colloquium on ‘International Investment Law & State Capitalism’. The Athens Public International Law Center (Athens PIL) of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens School of Law is hosting a Colloquium on ‘International Investment Law & State Capitalism’, which will take place on 15 and 16 October 2020 in Athens, Greece, and is jointly organized by Athens PIL, the Tilburg Law and Economics Center (TILEC) at Tilburg University, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) College of Law. Abstracts must not exceed 800 words and must be submitted by email to agourg {at} law.uoa(.)gr; gdimitropoulos {at} hbku.edu(.)qa; and P.Delimatsis {at} uvt(.)nl. The full call for papers, including potential topics, can be found here.

2. Emile Noël Fellowship Program. The Jean Monnet Center at NYU School of Law is currently accepting applications for its Emile Noël Fellowship Program for AY 2020/21. Limited number of fellowships are available. Deadline is 15 January 2020. For further information, she here.

3. Call for Submissions: Melbourne Journal of International Law. The Editors of the Melbourne Journal of International Law (‘MJIL’), Australia’s premier generalist international law journal, are now inviting submissions for volume 21(1). The deadline for submissions is 31 January 2020. MJIL is a peer-reviewed academic journal based at the University of Melbourne and publishes innovative scholarly research and critical examination of issues in international law. Submissions and inquiries should be directed to law-mjil {at} unimelb.edu(.)au. For more information, please visit here.