Announcements: CfP BIICL Conference on Teaching International Law; UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; CfP Postgraduate Conference in International Law and Human Rights

1. Call for Proposals – BIICL Conference on Teaching International Law. The British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL) is delighted to be convening a conference entitled Teaching International Law. The conference will take place at BIICL on 7 – 8 September 2020. The Organising Committee invites all those engaging with the teaching of international law from around the world to share their experiences and critically reflect on current practices of teaching international law. The aim is to foster reflection and discussion amongst the plurality of actors that teach international law across different contexts, traditions, and perspectives. A call for paper and panel proposals has just been published. The deadline for proposals is 15 April 2020. More information about the conference, the organising committee and the call for proposals is available here.

2. New Additions to the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law. The Codification Division of the UN Office of Legal Affairs recently added the following lecture to the Lecture Series of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law (AVL) website: Ms. Chiara Giorgetti on “The Evolving Position of the Individual in International Law”. The Audiovisual Library of International Law is also available as a podcast, which can be accessed through the preinstalled applications in Apple or Google devices, through SoundCloud or through the podcast application of your preference by searching “Audiovisual Library of International Law”.

3. Call for Papers: 4th Annual Postgraduate Conference in International Law and Human Rights. The International Law and Human Rights Unit, part of the School of Law and Social Justice at the University of Liverpool, welcomes paper, poster and ‘soapbox’ proposals for its 4th Annual Postgraduate Conference in International Law and Human Rights. The conference will take place on 11 – 12 June 2020. The conference theme is “Conflict and Contestation in International Law”. We are delighted to announce that Professor Antje Wiener, Professor of Political Science & Global Governance, University of Hamburg & By-Fellow Hughes Hall Cambridge, will deliver the keynote lecture. We encourage proposals from any postgraduate student specialising in international law, human rights or related subjects. The conference offers a unique opportunity for postgraduate/doctoral students to present and discuss their work in a stimulating and friendly academic environment, among peers with similar research interests. Further information is available here. Any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Dr Ben Murphy (b.l.murphy {at} liv.ac(.)uk).